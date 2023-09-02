Lake Wales freshman wide receiver shines in support of Highlanders' running game

Lake Wales running back Rashad Orr had a big day in his first game in a Highlanders' uniform as he rushed for 236 yards against Zephyrhills.

LAKE WALES — Lake Wales lost a lot of talent at running back and wide receiver because of graduation and transfer, but head coach Tavaris Johnson is confident that he has talented players at those spots with tremendous upside. There's one problem, however, that he pointed out.

Most of the players — other than senior running back Rashad Orr — that the Highlanders will be depending on at those spots are freshmen and sophomores with little to no varsity experience.

However, in Lake Wales' 40-6 rout of Ridge Community on Friday night at Legion Field, one of those young players showed fans why Johnson has faith in his young players.

With Orr getting his second consecutive 200-yard rushing game, it was freshman wide receiver Kaneilius Purdy who came up big in support. Purdy caught three passes for 155 yards and had touchdown receptions of 67 and 68 yards, respectively.

"No doubt, he can be explosive," Johnson said. "He can make big plays and hit the home run. He's physical as you can see on a couple catches and get yards out of contact. It's incredible to watch him practice. He's working hard. He's going to be a problem for three more years to come. He is a great talent but he's smart. The IQ is there, and he loves football."

Purdy set the tone on the third play of the game. On third-and-15, Purdy caught a short pass on the left and turned the corner to outrace Ridge defenders for a 67-yard touchdown reception.

Lake Wales squandered scoring chances in the first half, leading 14-0 at halftime after Orr's first touchdown. After Orr's second touchdown run early in the third quarter, Purdy put the game out of reach.

On first-and 10 at the Ridge 32, Purdy caught a short pass on the left side of the field. Then he kept cutting all the way across to the other side of the field, broke a tackle around the 20 and went in for the score.

Purdy also showed his versatility by taking a few snaps at quarterback in the wildcat.

"He smart enough to get behind the center," Johnson said. "He's a leader. He's just a freshman but he doesn't look like a freshman."

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Lake Wales freshman's big plays supports another big effort by Orr