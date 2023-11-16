Lake Wales' Borders to SEC highlights 6 more signings in Polk's best early signing period

LAKE WALES — The first week of the early signing period as been one of the prolific — if not the most prolific — in Polk County history, measured by the number of athletes signing with NCAA Division I programs, especially Power 5 schools.

Lake Wales Lily Borders was one of six more college signings, including five D-I, as she signed with Auburn. In addition to Borders, Lakeland volleyball players Erin Miller, Victory Christian’s LJ Cason and Lakeland Christian baseball players Trey Bentley, Colby Brewington and Daniel Herrera.

Added up, there have been 22 athletes who have signed, including 14 Division I. Of the D-1 signees, five went to the SEC, one went to the ACC and one went to Big East.

Lake Wales senior Lily Borders receives a kiss from her mother after signing with Auburn for soccer on Wednesday in the Lake Wales High School library.

Borders is the third Polk girls soccer player to sign with Auburn in the past decade, following former Lakeland Christian standout Bri Folds, who went on to play pro soccer, and Winter Haven’s Madeline Moore, who just completed her senior season.

The daughter of former World Series MVP Pat Borders and Kathy Borders, she is their fifth child to sign to play college athletics. Older brothers Levi and Luke played baseball at USF, and older sisters Laura and Leah played softball and soccer, respectively, at Webber International. Leah also played soccer at Florida Southern.

Lily is the second athlete in the family to sign with an SEC school. Pat signed with Mississippi State out of Lake Wales High School in 1982 but opted for baseball when the Toronto Blue Jays drafted him.

Initially, Lily wanted to stay in Florida for college. However, Auburn scouted her at a club soccer showcase in South Caroline earlier this year.

“When I went for a visit, everything just felt right,” she said. “It felt like a family, it felt like I was at home. And obviously, they have an amazing academic program. Everything just felt right and I needed to be there.”

Lake Wales senior Lily Borders holds her niece Charlotte after signing with Auburn for soccer on Wednesday in the Lake Wales High School library.

Lily wasn’t expecting to receive a college offer from an SEC school.

“It was shocking,” Lily said. “Very bitter sweet honestly. It was amazing. I can’t wait.”

A first-team, all-county selection last season, Lily committed at the end the school year. She is a high-scoring forward who finished with 32 goals and 24 assists last season. She already has eight goals in three matches this season and has 70 goals and 57 assists for her career.

“I really wanted to stay in-state because I’m very family oriented, but when I went up there, I couldn’t pass up the opportunity,” said Lily, who plans to major in nursing.

Lakeland's Erin Miller signs with Florida Gulf Coast.

More signings

Lakeland

ERIN MILLER, Florida Gulf Coast (beach volleyball): Miller has been one of the outside hitters in the county since her freshman year and led the county as a senior with 354 kills. She also plays beach volleyball for Lakeland and will play just beach volleyball in college.

From left, Trey Bentley signs with N.C. State, Colby Brewington signs with Georgia Southern, and Daniel Herrera signs with Barry.

Lakeland Christian

TREY BENTLEY, North Carolina State (baseball): An outfielder, Bentley batted .337 with five doubles, two triples, two home runs, 18 RBIS and 29 runs scored for the Vikings last season.

COLBY BREWINGTON, Georgia Southern (baseball): An infielder, Brewington led the state champion Vikings with a .410 batting average. He also had six doubles, one triple, two home runs and a team-high 29 RBIs.

DANIEL HERRERA, Barry (baseball): Herrera was a utility play for the Vikings last year.

Victory Christian senior Lorenzo "LJ" Cason signs with Florida Atlantic.

Victory Christian

LORENZO “LJ” CASON”, Florida Atlantic (basketball): Cason is perhaps Polk County’s best pure scorer in recent years. He averaged 27.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.8 rebounds and 2.2 steals last season. He scored more than 30 points in a game 11 times, including more than 40 points three times with a career-high 57 points that fell just short of the county record.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Borders to SEC highlights 6 more signings in Polk's best early signing period