Lake Travis, Liberty Hill, Leander all advance to regional softball playoffs

Liberty Hill's Rylee Slimp watches her hit fall during a 2023 playoff game against New Braunfels Canyon. Slimp had a pair of hits and scored two runs in a series-winning victory over Hays this past weekend, sending the Panthers to the Region IV-6A tournament.

Lake Travis, Liberty Hill, Leander, and Salado all advanced out of their respective regional tournaments while Hyde Park is playing in the TAPPS state tournament this week.

Hays lost to Leander and Bowie fell to Lake Travis while Gateway College Prep lost to Salado in a game between local teams, while state-ranked Cedar Ridge lost a pair of close games to traditional power Schertz Clemens to fall a round short of regionals.

Leander pitchers Scarlett Geurin and Kylee Arnold pitched back-to-back gems as the Lions swept Hays in a district rematch to advance to the Region IV tournament along with regular-season district champion Liberty Hill, which rallied to beat highly-ranked Smithson Valley in a three-game series.

Leander coach Kendall Driver-Perez has rebuilt the Lions staff as Leander has been crushing the ball offensively and now as the season progressed, the young pitching staff is coming into their own.

Liberty Hill had a huge series as the Panthers lost Game 1 to Smithson Valley 5-1 despite triples by Addison Shifflett and Hadley McBeath. Game 2 took the Panthers back into their routine as Bella Nicholson pitched a five-inning shutout with seven strikeouts and the Panthers rolled up 11 runs for a run-rule shortened victory. Game 3 was a fight to the finish as Liberty Hill trailed 7-2 and rallied for an 8-7 win and a trip to regionals, Rylee Slimp had two hits and scored twice, and Nicholson homered.

In other action, Lake Travis freshman Juliana Rodriguez pitched an eight-inning complete game, allowing six hits and one run as the Cavaliers advanced to the Region IV-6A tournament by beating district rival Bowie 2-1 on the turf at the uber impressive Lady Tiger Stadium in Dripping Springs.

Cedar Ridge just failed to get its high-powered offense going as the Raiders lost to Schertz Clemens 4-3 in nine innings in Game 1, then led 1-0 in Game 2 into the sixth inning when the Buffaloes scored three times.

Salado and Gateway College Prep fought off weather delays, and in the end, the state-ranked Eagles improved to 35-2 by beating the Gators 7-1, 7-1. Thorndale outlasted district rival Thrall 5-4 and 5-1.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin-area high schools reach Class 6A, Class 5A softball regionals