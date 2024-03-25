Lake Travis defensive end Gus Cordova, regarded as one of the Austin area's top edge rushers, has committed to play football for USC.

"USC NATION IM (sic) HOME!!" Cordova posted Sunday night on X.

Gus Cordova, a defensive end for the Lake Travis football team, has made a verbal commitment to play for the University of Southern California. He will be a senior for the Cavaliers in the fall.

Cordova, a three-star prospect, was one of four recruits who pledged to USC on Sunday. The 6-foot-5, 255-pound lineman picked the Trojans over 40 other offers, including Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Baylor, Florida, LSU and Washington. He's one of three defensive linemen in USC's 2025 class, and is the Trojans' only three-star commitment so far.

Texas offered Cordova a scholarship on Jan. 24, but then pulled back the offer in February, according to published reports after two former Longhorns, running back Jonathon Brooks and wide receiver Xavier Worthy, posted on social media about an October 2023 incident in which Cordova and a Lake Travis teammate had placed peanuts in the football gear of another teammate who suffers from a serious peanut allergy.

Cordova and the other player were suspended for two games. The Lake Travis school district later determined that the incident was not ruled to be bullying; that player who suffered from the peanut allergy, offensive lineman Carter Mannon, has since transferred to Vandegrift.

Cordova has been a force for the Cavaliers' defense, recording 65 tackles, five for loss of yardage and two sacks as a junior. As a sophomore, he contributed 59 tackles, three for loss of yardage.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Lake Travis defensive end Gus Cordova commits to USC football