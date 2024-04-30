Lake Travis claims boys golf state championship

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) – What started as a foggy Monday morning at White Wing Golf Club in Georgetown, ended with a sweaty, smiling bunch of Cavaliers Tuesday afternoon. The Lake Travis Cavaliers boys golf team claimed their first state championship since 2011.

“I’m sure it’ll sink in some time but right now I’m just on cloud nine,” said Lake Travis head coach Dustin Payne. “Just on a high kick right now.”

Lake Travis finished with a total team score of 570, five strokes clear of The Woodlands in second place. Among the Cavaliers standouts was Bennett Kuhns.

The freshman was the overall leader in the entire field after day one and finished tied for second on the team at even par. Not originally on the team, an injury opened a spot that Kuhns earned and made the most of.

“I was just focusing on what I practiced a couple days before,” said Kuhns. “[I] had a good swing going and just stuck to it.”

Lake Travis celebrates the state title

Last season, Lake Travis finished second at state. Ahead of them was rival Westlake who claimed their sixth-straight state title. The Chaps finished in eighth at +14 over this year.

“There are so many Cavaliers that never even made it out of districts because Westlake was too dominant,” said Lake Travis’ Ethan Dufresne, who led the team at -3. “And for us to end their winning streak and to go out on top, it’s amazing.”

Vandegrift’s Jaxon Bandelier qualified as an individual and had an strong Tuesday at White Wing. He finished at -3, tied for fourth overall behind a 70 on day two.

