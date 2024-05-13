Lake Shelbyville fishing for participants in children’s tournament

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Lake Shelbyville and Friends of Lake Shelbyville are holding a fishing tournament for kids in June.

The tournament will be held at Opossum Pond by the entrance to the Opossum Creek Recreation Area on June 1. The tournament is bank fishing only.

There are three age divisions: 6 years or younger, 7-9 and 10-12. Check-in will start at 8 a.m. for competitors 6 years or younger, and those participants can fish from 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Registration and check-in begins at 8:45 a.m. for the other two catergories age 7-9 and 10-12 category, and participants will fish from 9:15 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

For each age division, three prizes will be awarded: largest fish, smallest fish, and most fish caught. All children will receive a tournament certificate.

Illinois firefighters become prize-winning fishers for 40th Crappie Tournament

All children participating will need to bring their own fishing equipment, including a life jacket which is required. In addition, all children must also be accompanied by a responsible adult.

Officials are also asking for volunteers to help with baiting, weighing, measuring, helping kids, and recording information on tournaments. All supplies are provided for volunteers but officials can use their own. As a thank-you, all volunteers will get a free night of camping at Lake Shelbyville at a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Campground.

To sign up, adults may pre-register their child by calling (217)-774-3951 ext. 2, or email lakeshelbyville@usace.army.mil. Adults will need to provide the name and age of the participant and the name and phone number of a parent or guardian.

Officials also note Free Fishing Days in Illinois this year are June 14 through 17.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.