Lake Quinault's Hermosillo named to 1B Coastal All-League Baseball First Team
Jun. 4—Lake Quinault's Agustin Hermosillo was named to the top squad of the 2024 1B Coastal All-League Baseball Team.
Hermosillo was the only Twin-Harbors area athlete named to the First Team.
Multiple area student-athletes were named as league Honorable Mentions, including Lake Quinault's Adan Morfin and Luis Farias, Taholah's Jhordan Charlie and Wishkah Valley's Kohl Brandnerl.
The complete all-league team is as follows:
1B Coastal All-League Baseball Team
MVP: Jacob Lindstrom, Naselle
Sportsmanship Award: Mossyrock, Naselle
Coach of the Year: Randy Lindstrom, Naselle
~~~
First Team
Easton Kolb, Mossyrock; Jack Strange, Naselle; Dean Helvey, Naselle; Wylde Greisen, Mossyrock; Agustin Hermosillo, Lake Quinault; Hunter Isom, Mossyrock; William Anderson, Naselle; Leith Chadwick, Naselle; Daniel Rodas, Oakville.
~~~
Honorable Mention
Logan Quashnick, Naselle; Trajen Ford, Naselle; Kohl Brandnerl, Wishkah Valley; Mason Atter, Mossyrock; Jhordan Charlie, Taholah; Gio Rodas, Oakville; Koner Burnett, Oakville; Adan Morfin, Lake Quinault; Luis Farias, Lake Quinault.