Lake Quinault's Hermosillo named to 1B Coastal All-League Baseball First Team

ryan sparks, the daily world, aberdeen, wash.
Jun. 4—Lake Quinault's Agustin Hermosillo was named to the top squad of the 2024 1B Coastal All-League Baseball Team.

Hermosillo was the only Twin-Harbors area athlete named to the First Team.

Multiple area student-athletes were named as league Honorable Mentions, including Lake Quinault's Adan Morfin and Luis Farias, Taholah's Jhordan Charlie and Wishkah Valley's Kohl Brandnerl.

The complete all-league team is as follows:

1B Coastal All-League Baseball Team

MVP: Jacob Lindstrom, Naselle

Sportsmanship Award: Mossyrock, Naselle

Coach of the Year: Randy Lindstrom, Naselle

~~~

First Team

Easton Kolb, Mossyrock; Jack Strange, Naselle; Dean Helvey, Naselle; Wylde Greisen, Mossyrock; Agustin Hermosillo, Lake Quinault; Hunter Isom, Mossyrock; William Anderson, Naselle; Leith Chadwick, Naselle; Daniel Rodas, Oakville.

~~~

Honorable Mention

Logan Quashnick, Naselle; Trajen Ford, Naselle; Kohl Brandnerl, Wishkah Valley; Mason Atter, Mossyrock; Jhordan Charlie, Taholah; Gio Rodas, Oakville; Koner Burnett, Oakville; Adan Morfin, Lake Quinault; Luis Farias, Lake Quinault.