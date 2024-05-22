Lake Perry Blues catfish tournament coming this fall

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A northeast Kansas angler is inviting locals to try their luck in a catfish tournament at Lake Perry later this year.

Craig Norris, a native of Meriden and frequent fishing tournament-goer, told 27 News he is holding a free fishing derby for children and a catfish tournament with cash prizes Sept. 13-14 this year. Participating anglers will be casting their lines in Lake Perry for channel, flathead and blue catfish.

Norris said he is keeping the registration fee for Lake Perry Blues low, at $200, so more teams can enter the tournament. Each participating boat will be allowed to carry up to three adults and as many youths as the boats can hold safely.

“Its basically for everybody,” Norris said. “Its gonna be about having fun and getting everybody involved.”

Prizes will be given out at the end of the tournament to teams with the five largest catfish going from first place to tenth place. Two other prizes will also be given out to the teams with the largest and second-largest catches. If 100 teams sign up for the tournament, the prizes will be awarded in the following amounts:

1st – $10,000

2nd – $5,000

3rd – $2,500

4th – $1,000

5th – $650

6th – $400

7th – $275

8th – $250

9th – $225

10th – $200

“It’ll be a five-fish weigh-in for blue catfish, flathead and channel catfish,” Norris said.

Tournament participants will meet at High Tide 21 to get the event started. All fish caught during the tournament will be released immediately after the weigh-in is complete. A full list of times and dates for Lake Perry Blues can be found below:

Sept. 13 Registration at High Tide 21 – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Captain’s meeting – 6 p.m.

Sept. 14 Live-well checks – 4:30 a.m. Tournament – 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Free Kids Fishing Derby – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tournament weigh-in at High Tide 21 – 5 p.m.



Norris said children participating in the derby will get a free kids meal at High Tide 21, gift giveaways every hour and received a free rod-and-reel at the end. A drawing will also be held to giveaway a lifetime fishing license to one lucky winner.

“I hope everyone has fun,” Norris said.

