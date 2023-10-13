Lake Minneola rolls past rival South Lake 62-14

Jackson Hughes threw five touchdown passes and the Lake Minneola defense caused three South Lake turnovers as the Hawks rolled to a 62-14 victory over their Route 50 rivals in a Class 4S District 5 football game at Lake Minneola.

Dane Thompkins ran for three short touchdowns, and fellow running back Javier Medina scored the last touchdown as Lake Minneola took control in the district standings. The Hawks moved to 5-3 overall and 3-0 in district play.

Hughes had touchdown passes to Jacob Kania (8 yards), Braylon Knauth (80 yards), Greg McKinnond (70 yards), D’Nari Adams (30 yards), and Landen Matlak (42 yards). Hughes was well over 200 yards on the night.

Jeremiah Petty, Sylvester Dority and Jason Wiggins had fumble recoveries for Lake Minneola.

South Lake freshman quarterback Tre Kelly was impressive at times. He scored on a 2-yard plunge early, then hooked up on a 41-yard touchdown pass to junior Marcel Walker. The Eagles fell to 2-5 and 1-2 in the district.