New Lake Mary lineman Tanner Jumpp commits to Northwestern

Tanner Jumpp has had quite an eventful year. He transferred from Lake Brantley to Lake Mary in January. He acclimated himself to his new football team this spring with the Rams and head coach Scott Perry. On Friday, he committed to play football for Northwestern University.

It’s been a whirlwind six months for Jumpp, who finds himself in what he said was somewhat of an unpredictable position.

“Yes, definitely surprising, because if my freshman-year self was looking at me right now, I wouldn’t be thinking that I would be in this position,” Jumpp said. “Especially coming from a school that ran the triple-option offense. I’m very blessed to be here and very ecstatic and surprised that I can be here.”

Perry is happy to have Jumpp, the No. 38 player in the Sentinel’s 2025 Central Florida Super60, and he will use the 6-foot-3, 255-pound lineman on both offense and defense. He played predominantly offensive line at Brantley.

“Great kid, hard worker and I’m looking forward to having him on the field for us this fall,” said Perry via text Saturday.

Jumpp committed to the Big Ten Wildcats during an official visit to the suburban Chicago school and he said he immediately fell in love with the school, the environment and the coaching staff in the short period of time.

“Absolutely. It’s a lovely place here. The coaching staff is great and they have just made a great impression on me,” Jumpp said in a phone interview from Evanston, Ill. “I just wanted to seize the opportunity.”

He said he was a bit uneasy at first, but the feeling that he wanted to commit was too strong to wait any longer.

“It was a bit of nervous excitement, but I just felt like it was home,” Jumpp said. “Getting up here and meeting with the coaches and talking with coach [Christian] Smith and coach [David] Braun … they just felt like the right people to develop me and turn me into a great player. When I kinda felt like it was right, I just made the decision.”

Braun is the head coach and Smith is the defensive line coach, who is expected to use Jumpp in the 3-techinique or noseguard position.

Players do not just waltz into Northwestern because they play football. It takes a certain type of student to qualify for admission, but Northwestern coaches are obviously confident Jumpp will qualify by offering him a scholarship. Jumpp has done his part, carrying a 4.0 weighted GPA.

“Grades are very important to me and I definitely pride myself on keeping my grades up and having As and Bs in my classes and making sure everything is according to what I want and not slacking,” Jump said.

He is excited to get going at Lake Mary and has handled this transitional year quite well.

“It feels good and I’m very confident in what me and my new team is going to be able to do,” said Jumpp, who goes from a Brantley team that was 1-9 to a Lake Mary squad that lost in the state quarterfinals a year ago. “We moved closer to Lake Mary and I made the decision to go play for the school that was closest, that I was zoned for. We’re gonna have a great year.”

He’s picked up quite a bit of attention since joining the Lake Mary squad and he has enjoyed what he has experienced so far. He picked Northwestern over Navy and Army, as well as Troy.

He’s looking forward to improving on his pass blocking at Lake Mary and creating a protective circle around stellar junior quarterback Noah Grubbs, who threw for more than 4,000 yards last season.

“I have a lot of areas that I will be improving on. I do have a lot of work to do, but nothing I’m scared to do,” said Jump, whose father also played at Lake Mary.

Northwestern coaches are not concerned with his pass blocking since they will be sending him to get the quarterback.

“They definitely see that I have a lot of potential,” Jump said. “They’re looking to develop me as a great player and they are excited just to have me on board.”

