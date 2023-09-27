Lake Mary, Edgewater pace Orlando area in FHSAA playoff rankings
Lake Mary holds an edge over Edgewater as the top-rated Orlando area high school football team in the first FHSAA playoff power rankings of the season.
The Rams (5-0, 14.30 rating) slot in at No. 17 among all classifications in the state and No. 2 in Class 4 Metro behind Palm Beach Central (4-0, 14.81) of Wellington.
The Florida High School Athletic Association released its first batch of rankings Tuesday afternoon.
Four district champions and four at-large teams per region based on power rankings qualify for postseason tournaments in November.
Sanford Seminole (4-1, 11.11) is No. 5 in 4M followed by No. 6 Winter Park (4-0, 10.42) and No. 7 Apopka (3-1, 10.27).
Seminole hosts Apopka on Friday in a District 2 game.
Those schools trail No. 19 Edgewater, No. 25 Orange City University and No. 41 Leesburg in overall state rankings.
Edgewater is No. 2 in 3M behind Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas (4-1, 16.09) with a 5-0 record and 14.18 power rating. The Eagles enter Week 6 of the regular season as the No. 1-ranked team in the Sentinel Super 16.
University (5-0, 13.26) pens at No. 4 in Class 4 Suburban. Leesburg (4-1, 11.82) is No. 8 in 3S.
Orlando Christian Prep (5-0, 7.86) rounds out area teams in the Top 10 of their respective classifications. The Warriors clock in at No. 8 in 1M ahead of Friday’s district game vs. The First Academy (4-1, 1.58).
Below are current regional standings for area programs currently in the playoff picture.
4M Region 1
1. Lake Mary
3. Seminole
4. Winter Park
5. Apopka
6. Hagerty
7. Evans
9. Boone
10. Lake Nona
4M Region 2
4. Olympia
6. Ocoee
7. Dr. Phillips
3M Region 1
1. Edgewater
4. Oviedo
6. Wekiva
9. Jones
10. Horizon
11. Lyman
12. Lake Howell
2M Region 1
No. 5 Bishop Moore
No. 9 Lake Buena Vista
1M Region 1
No. 1 Orlando Christian Prep
No. 5 The First Academy
No. 6 Orangewood Christian
No. 7 Foundation Academy
4S Region 2
3. Clermont East Ridge
8. Lake Minneola
4S Region 3
2. Orange City University
8. DeLand
9. Tohopekaliga
3S Region 2
3. Leesburg
8. Tavares
3S Region 3
9. Deltona Pine Ridge
2S Region 3
7. Mount Dora
8. Eustis
This article originally appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email J.C. Carnahan at jcarnahan@orlandosentinel.com.