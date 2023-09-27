Lake Mary, Edgewater pace Orlando area in FHSAA playoff rankings

Lake Mary holds an edge over Edgewater as the top-rated Orlando area high school football team in the first FHSAA playoff power rankings of the season.

The Rams (5-0, 14.30 rating) slot in at No. 17 among all classifications in the state and No. 2 in Class 4 Metro behind Palm Beach Central (4-0, 14.81) of Wellington.

The Florida High School Athletic Association released its first batch of rankings Tuesday afternoon.

Four district champions and four at-large teams per region based on power rankings qualify for postseason tournaments in November.

Sanford Seminole (4-1, 11.11) is No. 5 in 4M followed by No. 6 Winter Park (4-0, 10.42) and No. 7 Apopka (3-1, 10.27).

Seminole hosts Apopka on Friday in a District 2 game.

Those schools trail No. 19 Edgewater, No. 25 Orange City University and No. 41 Leesburg in overall state rankings.

Edgewater is No. 2 in 3M behind Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas (4-1, 16.09) with a 5-0 record and 14.18 power rating. The Eagles enter Week 6 of the regular season as the No. 1-ranked team in the Sentinel Super 16.

University (5-0, 13.26) pens at No. 4 in Class 4 Suburban. Leesburg (4-1, 11.82) is No. 8 in 3S.

Orlando Christian Prep (5-0, 7.86) rounds out area teams in the Top 10 of their respective classifications. The Warriors clock in at No. 8 in 1M ahead of Friday’s district game vs. The First Academy (4-1, 1.58).

Below are current regional standings for area programs currently in the playoff picture.

4M Region 1

1. Lake Mary

3. Seminole

4. Winter Park

5. Apopka

6. Hagerty

7. Evans

9. Boone

10. Lake Nona

4M Region 2

4. Olympia

6. Ocoee

7. Dr. Phillips

3M Region 1

1. Edgewater

4. Oviedo

6. Wekiva

9. Jones

10. Horizon

11. Lyman

12. Lake Howell

2M Region 1

No. 5 Bishop Moore

No. 9 Lake Buena Vista

1M Region 1

No. 1 Orlando Christian Prep

No. 5 The First Academy

No. 6 Orangewood Christian

No. 7 Foundation Academy

4S Region 2

3. Clermont East Ridge

8. Lake Minneola

4S Region 3

2. Orange City University

8. DeLand

9. Tohopekaliga

3S Region 2

3. Leesburg

8. Tavares

3S Region 3

9. Deltona Pine Ridge

2S Region 3

7. Mount Dora

8. Eustis

