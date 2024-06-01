Lake Mary 2026 QB Noah Grubbs: "Nothing" could put another school ahead of Notre Dame

Editor’s note: Lake Mary 2026 quarterback Noah Grubbs wrote the following first-person story for the USA Today Network to explain why he committed to Notre Dame.

The 6-foot-4 ½, 195-pound Grubbs is rated a four-star recruit and the No. 9 quarterback in the nation on On3’s Industry Rankings.

Grubbs rewrote Lake Mary’s record books in 2023 when he completed 208 of 354 passes (59% completion percentage) for 3,670 yards and 49 touchdowns and rushed for four touchdowns in 12 games. He now holds seven school records at Lake Mary. Grubbs had two 500-yard passing games in 2023, including a 528-yard, eight-touchdown performance against Dr. Phillips in the season opener. The eight touchdown passes also set a new school record.

Notre Dame just struck a special place in my heart.

I went to all these games last fall and spring practices of all the places I wanted to see. I visited Notre Dame second, and ever since I left there, it had that place in my heart.

Lake Mary quarterback Noah Grubbs looks downfield.

When I left there I had that feeling that no other college made me feel. I asked myself, “What random thing is going to put another college above Notre Dame?”

I even spend two hours on the phone with my QB trainer, Baylin Trujillo, trying to convince him that I was ready to commit but he told me, "Don’t be emotional about a decision." because I still had Michigan and Ohio State visits the next two days. I’m glad he told me that because I was able to really take a good look at those other two schools, which I have great relationships with, but it also clarified my decision.

The answer is nothing.

I love the atmosphere there, the locker room, being around the facilities. You can just tell that this place is on the rise.

I love the tradition about Notre Dame. They showed me videos about the history of Notre Dame to the movie Rudy. I love everything about the tradition and the atmosphere of the games. The whole town is a college football town and about the football team at Notre Dame.

I remember when I was there last season and we walked into the stadium from the facilities. Watching the team come onto the field, seeing Touchdown Jesus. It was a moment people dream of seeing. The whole town and everything is about Notre Dame football. When they play a game out of the country, there are fans there, too. There’s just something special about that place. I was also greeted by Notre Dame legend, Joe Theismann and in the moments of me talking with him, my dad and my QB trainer, I thought about how crazy it was to think I can actually be a part of it.

Notre Dame recruited me very well, ever since they offered me a year ago at camp. It was mind breaking. It was crazy because I wasn’t expecting them to offer then. Ever since then, coach Gino has stayed in touch with me every week and we’ve built a great relationship. I’ve also built a relationship with coach Freeman and now coach Denbrock. I can’t wait to work under their wing.

The moment I knew it was serious was when I was at the Ohio State game last year and I was the only 2026 recruit there invited. was standing on the field hours before the game with all their commitments and top guys and coach Freeman walked past all of them and approached me and shook me hand and said, “I’m so glad we got you here, now let’s figure out how we can get you to stay here.” That moment impacted my life forever!

Lake Mary High School quarterback Noah Grubbs, Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman and quarterback trainer Baylin Trujillo.

Fast forward to now. I gave coach Freeman my commitment. I called with my family around and QB trainer and asked him, “Can you respectfully take my commitment?” He said it was his honor.

Committing feels great. At the quarterback position it’s so different nowadays because we’re making decisions earlier and recruiting the class behind you. I’m going to get to work and get these calls started.

Notre Dame has always had good recruiting ideas. They recruited me perfectly. They treated me the right way. They made me feel like I’m their top prospect. It was definitely something special.

Notre Dame is a kid’s dream and I’m blessed to be living it.

