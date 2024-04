MATTOON (WCIA) — Lake Land pitched a shutout in a doubleheader sweep of Rend Lake Saturday afternoon, beating the Warriors 15-0 in the first game and 8-0 in the second.

With the wins, the Lakers improve to 40-12 on the season and 29-5 in conference play.

