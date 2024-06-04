Lake Junaluska recreation levels up with more pickleball courts

Jun. 3—The county's decision to scrap pickleball courts at Allens Creek Park and instead build them at Lake Junaluska is a win-win example of public-private partnership.

Ken Howle, the CEO of Lake Junaluska Conference and Retreat Center, provided a tour of the recreation area at the lake — showing how the county's funding for pickleball courts will enhance recreation in this centrally located area of Haywood.

The grounds already include mini-golf, a swimming pool, a playground, kayaking and paddle-boarding, tennis, pickleball, shuffleboard, bocci ball and corn hole.

Pickleball and tennis are currently played on the same existing courts — achieved by painting a two sets of lines and having movable nets.

However, it's not ideal. Recreation surveys showed that each sport preferred having its own court.

During the tour, Howle struck up a conversation with Caleb Rodgers and Katie Durbin who were on their way to play pickleball, only to find the courts being used for tennis.

Upon hearing that six new dedicated pickleball courts were being built, the couple was delighted.

"We don't play too much because it's always so crowded," Rodgers said. "Six new courts would be great."

Durbin asked Howle when the new courts would be ready for play.

Howle said the work wouldn't start until after the busiest part of the tourist season passed, but must begin while the weather was still warm enough for the asphalt work — putting completion in late fall.

In discussing his relatively new interest in pickleball, Rodgers confirmed what Howle's research had found. Those using the courts stated a firm preference to having a separate, dedicated area for their preferred sport.

There are currently five tennis courts at the lake. The reconfiguration made possible with county funding will achieve the following:

—One of the existing shared courts will become six courts earmarked exclusively for pickleball.

—Two more of the existing courts will become tennis only.

—Two courts nearest the playground will remain for dual use.

Rogers said one issue with playing pickleball outdoors is that the ball gets tossed off course due to wind. That will hopefully be addressed, Howle said, with the planned screening that ought to provide a shield.

Rodgers said he moved to the county several years ago with his parents, who are the Salvation Army officers at the Waynesville post. His family had been coming to Lake Junaluska for years, Rodgers said, so it was ironic they were assigned to Haywood County.

Howle lit up and recounted that the lake had hosted the Salvation Army conference for years as part of its 111-year-old tradition to provide a place of Christian hospitality. Part of that mission, he said, is creating space where multiple generations of families can have a shared experience.

For instance, the revamped bocci, shuffleboard and corn hole area will eventually have a pavilion where families and others can have a nearby shady area as they enjoy all three sports.

A balance

Parking at the lake has been a challenge, especially when conferences of 500 or more attendees are on site. But the vision to make the lake more walkable includes developing the sidewalk system between the pool area and York dining deck and the recreation area, providing nearby parking to account for increased use.

That will be especially useful as the lake schedules pickleball tournaments. While that may not be possible during the busy conference season, Howle said there is considerable capacity, both at the lake and in other overnight accommodations during mid-week and the off-season.

Scheduling pickleball tournaments during those times will benefit many in the community.

Howle spoke highly of the commissioners and the lake relationship with the greater Haywood County community.

"We see recreation as an important part of what we do and are always glad to see people there on the grounds," he said. "We're so thankful to partner with Haywood County and to have county leaders who see the value in partnering with a faith-based nonprofit. This is a win-win for everybody."