Lake Highland, CFCA tip off FHSAA girls basketball state tournaments

Lake Highland Prep’s quest for a fifth consecutive FHSAA girls basketball state championship begins with an early tip-off this week at RP Funding Center in Lakeland.

The Highlanders open the Class 4A tournament against St. Petersburg Lakewood in a Thursday semifinal at 9 a.m. The winner advances to Saturday’s title game at 4 p.m.

Bri Rivera scored 18 points during a 52-44 regional final win vs. Palm Bay (22-8). Lexi Blue added 11 points and 7 rebounds and Jada Eads finished with 11 points and 5 rebounds.

Lake Highland is 6-2 in championship games under coach Al Honor since the 2014-15 season.

Central Florida Christian Academy is playing in the state tournament for the first time since reaching the semifinal round in 2000 and ‘03.

The No. 1 seed Eagles play Miami Christian on Tuesday at 1 p.m. The 2A championship game is scheduled for Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

CFCA, in its second season with Tommie Butts as head coach, lost to Faith Christian in the regional final round each of the past two years.

Butts went 2-4 in state championship games as Wekiva coach while winning titles in 2014 and ‘19 and finishing runners-up in ‘15, ‘20, ‘21 and ‘22.

Wekiva (19-10) plays top-seed Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas (21-9) in a 6A semifinal on March 7 at 1 p.m. The Mustangs are back in the final four after going 2-19 last season.

No. 1 seed Colonial (26-3) opens the 7A bracket against Doral Academy (23-7) on March 8 at 9 a.m. The Grenadiers, state runners-up in 2015, are in the state semis for the third straight year.

Defending back-to-back 7A champion Dr. Phillips (25-4) plays Winter Haven (23-5) in the other semifinal at 1 p.m. The Panthers won three titles in a row from 2011-13.

Tuesday

Class 2A

No. 1 Central Florida Christian (23-4) vs. No. 4 Miami Christian (14-13), 1

No. 2 Fort Myers Evangelical (24-3) vs. No. 3 Jacksonville University Christian (19-6), 5

Buzz: Central Florida Christian senior Trinity Harden averages 11.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game. Miami Christian won 2A state titles in 2021 and ‘22 and was a regional runner-up last year. University Christian is a 2022 semifinalist and Evangelical is a ‘23 semifinalist.

Thursday

Class 4A

No. 1 Lake Highland Prep (23-5) vs. No. 4 St. Petersburg Lakewood (23-4), 9 a.m.

No. 2 Miami Sports Leadership & Management (23-3) vs. No. 3 Jacksonville Bishop Kenny (25-4), 1

Buzz: Lake Highland senior Jada Eads averages 11.6 points while leading the team in rebounds (6.4), assists (4.1) and steals (3.1) per game. The Highlanders defeated Bishop Kenny in 2020 and ‘23 state finals. Lakewood and Sports Leadership & Management are in the state tournament for the first time since 2018.

This article originally appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email J.C. Carnahan at jcarnahan@orlandosentinel.com.