Lake High School's most talented girls basketball team in years just keeps on winning

CANTON — Winning, period, would have been cause for celebration a few years ago.

These days, the Lake girls basketball team can't stop winning. Each victory increases the Blue Streaks' confidence a notch. Each win keeps them in the Federal League title contender conversation.

These are fun times for head coach Ashley Phipps-Komo and her players. Wednesday's 65-50 win over McKinley at Memorial Field House pushed Lake's record to 6-0. Two years ago, the Blue Streaks won seven games all season and were 0-12 in the Federal League.

Lake isn't just skating by this season. All six wins have come by double digits. The Blue Streaks beat Perry by 24 in last week's league opener.

Lake’s Serenitee Johnson (15), Hayden Croyle (20) and Paige Marshall (11) celebrate a fast-break basket at McKinley on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.

"It has been years since there has been a Lake team as good and talented as we are," Phipps-Komo said.

Here's what's special about the Blue Streaks: Any player can lead the way on any given night.

Lake’s Serenitee Johnson goes to the basket between McKinley’s KyLonee Foster (12), Mya Taylor (11) and Sha’Rayia Hall (3) on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. (Credit: Bob Rossiter / Special to The Canton Repository)

It was Serenitee Johnson's turn against McKinley. The senior guard scored 16 of her team-high 25 points in the second half to help Lake pull away.

Johnson and sophomore guard Hayden Croyle scored 14 points apiece in the win over Perry. A fast start Wednesday propelled Croyle to a 17-point night vs. McKinley.

Lake’s Hayden Croyle drives past McKinley’s Sha’Rayia Hall on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.

What about Paige Marshall? The senior guard fired in 20 points in a win at Boardman.

Then there's Emma Anderson. The senior guard had back-to-back 21-point games in wins over Tallmadge and Massillon.

Every player has been on the same page thus far.

"We have great leaders," Johnson said. "Most of us have played since eighth grade. The coaches do a great job of making sure we have great chemistry. There has been a lot of team bonding."

Lake’s Serenitee Johnson shoots over McKinley’s Ka'myah Gisentaner on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. (Credit: Bob Rossiter / Special to The Canton Repository)

Johnson is a player a who can create her own shot by driving the lane or baseline. She scored 11 of her 25 points against McKinley from the foul line.

Croyle's early shooting touch helped open things up for Johnson. She hit back-to-back 3s and scored eight points in the first quarter,

"She started off the season a little slow with some injuries and foul trouble," Phipps-Komo said. "The last two games, she has started off the games really, really well for us. She gives us energy when she gets on the floor and also can hit shots."

McKinley’s KyLonee Foster splits Lake defenders on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. (Credit: Bob Rossiter / Special to The Canton Repository)

This is a Lake team that has some extra incentive this year. The Blue Streaks' breakthrough came last season when they won 15 games. Their postseason, however, lasted just one game.

"We have a huge chip on our shoulder," Johnson said.

Phipps-Komo feels the true motivation is the opportunity in front of Johnson, Anderson, Marshall and Lainey Eckels, the seniors who play a ton of minutes.

"We tell them all the time 'This is it. This is your last go-around, your last games,'" Phipps-Komo said. "That might be more motivation.

"We don't talk about (the end of last season) a ton. We're focused on the present, the future and the opportunities we have. They have embraced them all so far."

Mya Taylor was dazzling for McKinley. The sophomore hit four 3s and finished with a game-high 31 points.

McKinley’s Mya Taylor goes to the basket against Lake on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.

The Blue Streaks overcame Taylor's hot night and, according to Phipps-Komo, won at the Field House for just the second time in the last 11 seasons.

"It's a hard place to play and a hard place to win at," Phipps-Komo said. "Being able to win here, especially by double digits, is a big deal."

