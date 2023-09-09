Lake Erie football wins in final seconds at Northern Michigan

Sep. 9—The Lake Erie football team earned its first victory of the 2023 season on Sept. 9 in dramatic fashion.

Corey Polk's 2-yard touchdown run with 46 seconds remaining in regulation was the game-winner as the Storm rallied twice from 14 points down for a 24-21 victory at Northern Michigan.

LEC (1-1) trailed, 14-0, in the second quarter and then, 21-7, in the third quarter before it went to work in rally mode.

Polk scored the second of his three TDs early in the fourth quarter as LEC closed to gap to 21-14. Then an Ian Scannell 27-yard field goal with a little less than 5 minutes remaining made it 21-17.

After the Storm defense got a stop, the offense went to work again during a 6-play, 63-yard drive that was capped by Polk's game-winning TD.

LEC quarterback Xeavier Bullock was 21 of 36 passing for 265 yards and an interception. He also rushed for a team-high 38 yards. Jovohn Tucker was the Storm's leading receiver with seven catches for 110 yards.