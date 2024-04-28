Lake County ‘Pickleball Club’ reaches construction milestone

Crews working on a new pickleball club in Lake County celebrated a key moment in the construction process.

Stevens Construction and the owners of the Pickleball Club held a “topping off” milestone this week.

The event marks that the project is about halfway complete.

The Pickleball Club in Lady Lake will feature 16 indoor championship-grade pickleball courts.

The club should open up later this year.

