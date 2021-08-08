Lake County now ranked 'high' for COVID risk
COVID-19 cases in Illinois have jumped by 36% over the last week.
This was frightening.
Here's what happened on the penultimate day of the Tokyo Games.
It came down to the final track event of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but the American men finally emerged with gold.
Hebert Sousa decisively lost each of the first two rounds in the men's middleweight final. Ukraine's top-seeded Oleksandr Khyzhniak had battered the Brazilian to the brink of defeat at the Tokyo Olympics. When only a knockout could save him, Sousa threw a punch that changed the fight and changed his life.
The U.S. men's basketball team defeated France to win its fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal. Here are four takeaways from the game.
China lead the medal table ahead of the USA, while Great Britain are hovering around the top five
“You’re rooting for people to do bad? Yikes," said the star American forward, whose stunning "Olimpico" goal Trump apparently missed.
Simone Biles reunited with boyfriend Jonathan Owens back in Texas as she attended his NFL team’s practice in Houston. The Olympic great on Thursday arrived back in the United States from Tokyo, where she won a bronze medal in the beam after pulling out of a string of other events to concentrate on her mental health. Ms Biles was greeted by her family and hundreds of cheering fans as she arrived back at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport from the Tokyo 2020 games.
Good news and bad news for the Pittsburgh Steelers RB room following the HoF Game.
Hollywood will come to Iowa next Thursday, as the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will meet at a special temporary field near the property used in the Field of Dreams film. The game was postponed from its planned 2020 debut by the pandemic, and marks the first major league baseball game in Iowa. […]
"They're sending me pictures in their USA gear," Jessica Springsteen told reporters in Tokyo about her parents Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa.
Felix broke a tie with Carl Lewis as the most decorated American ever, and the loaded team of Sydney McLaughlin, Felix, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu produced the fourth-fastest time ever.
Check out live play-by-play and official results from UFC 265 in Houston.
Tom Brady jokes about attending Peyton Manning's Hall of Fame induction:
The United States continues to add medals to its overall count at the Tokyo Olympics. Here is every piece of hardware from the Games.
Several ex-NFL players ripped New York Giants coach Joe Judge on Friday, claiming he's an egotist who has created a "toxic" environment.
Somehow, Holt got 31.3 mph into the strike zone.
Butler acknowledged the trade to acquire Kyle Lowry from Toronto was a bit bittersweet for him.
Running back Edgerrin James put it like no one before him has during a Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement speech.
Jayson Tatum's Olympic gold medal win for USA Basketball has created a new nickname for the Boston Celtics star.