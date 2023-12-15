Lake City's Nate Heise has bounced back from injury, off to strong start at Northern Iowa

Dec. 15—Lake City's Nate Heise is in a much better place than he was a year ago.

Heise, a junior guard for the Division I University of Northern Iowa men's basketball team, is in his fourth season playing for the Panthers and is once again a full-time starter.

He is off to a great start in 2023-24. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound Heise has started all 11 games for the Panthers and he leads the team in scoring and assists. He averages 14.5 points and 2.8 assists per game and is shooting 47.7% from the field and 81.6% from the line. He is also second on the team in rebounding, averaging 5.8 per game.

"He's played great," Northern Iowa coach Ben Jacobson said.

Heise scored a career-high 25 points in a 74-55 win over Prairie View A&M University on Tuesday, including 19 in the first half. It's quite a turnaround from last season.

Heise dislocated his middle finger on his left (non-shooting) hand during the preseason in 2022. He played in a few preseason games, but could tell there was something wrong with the finger.

He consulted with doctors and was given two options. He could have a minor procedure that would keep him out a month or a major surgery and he would be out for the season. He opted for the first option to see if he could return in about a month.

But after taking some time off, and playing in two regular-season games, the finger still wasn't right. So Heise opted for major surgery which sidelined him for the rest of the season.

He had the surgery in late December of 2022 and was cleared to resume play and practice in April.

He was able to stay active with running, including up and down stairs. Between the two stints he was out, Heise wasn't active on the court for about six months. It was his longest layoff since he began playing basketball.

"It was tough," Heise admitted, "because when you know you might come back at one point and when that doesn't work out, that was probably the hardest part."

As it turned out, Heise's down time proved to be a real learning experience. He still went to all of the Northern Iowa practices and games. And he spent more time than ever watching basketball. That included watching as many NBA and college games on TV as he could.

"That time when I was out is the time I learned the most about basketball in terms of basketball IQ," he said. "Just from watching it you get a different perspective than when you play."

After his cast was removed, Heise had to rehab his finger and see a hand therapist. That process took about six weeks. After a few weeks of non-contact work, Heise was back to full speed in the middle of April, which gave him plenty of time to gear up for the 2023-24 season.

He then spent more time in the gym than in previous years, getting in extra reps to make up for lost time. He split some time between Northern Iowa and Lake City, where he worked out with his brother, Ryan, a freshman on the Upper Iowa University men's basketball team, and his father, Tony.

Jacobson said it has been fun to watch how hard Heise has worked to return from the injury and how motivated he has been to take his game to the next level.

"Last year was such a different year, when you're injured and when you're out," Jacobson said. "It's a different perspective when you're on the sidelines watching practice and games. When you do that for an extended period, it just gives you a different look at it and that had a real impact on Nate."

In August, Heise and the rest of the Northern Iowa team took a trip to Brazil. The Panthers played four exhibition games during the 10-day tour and also had plenty of time for sightseeing. It was Heise's first trip out of the U.S. to play basketball.

"It was a lot of fun," he said. "... The games were fun, too. It was good to get out there for the first time in a few months. It was definitely a unique style of play, you're playing against older guys who are really strong and it's a different style over there."

Since the beginning of the 2023-24 season, Heise's game has taken off. His role has expanded on the offensive end. He is handling and shooting the ball more.

"I knew it was going to be different and unique and I prepared well for that in the offseason," Heise said.

Jacobson said that Heise's versatility at both ends of the court allows the Panthers to do a lot of different things.

"He's a terrific two-way player," Jacobson said. "Defensively, he's very competitive and he takes that end of the floor personally. He wants to do a great job against the other team's best player and wants us to be a very good defensive team."

Jacobson says that Heise's offensive game has improved the most since he arrived at Northern Iowa.

"He's just a much more aggressive, much more confident player at the offensive end of the floor," the coach said. "And still very unselfish; he's always looking to help us play better offensively."

Heise is in his fourth year at Northern Iowa. But with last year's medical redshirt season and a COVID year at the beginning of his college stint, he still has two years of eligibility remaining after this season.

The 21-year-old will graduate in the spring of 2024 and is majoring in supply chain management. But he intends to go to graduate school and plans to play two more years of basketball.

The Panthers are a modest 4-7 so far this season and 0-2 in the Missouri Valley Conference. Heise said the goal for the team, however, is to win the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament and earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

"That's the goal every year," he said. "... I think going forward, it's looking promising."