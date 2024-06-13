Lake City's Jordana Windhorst Knudsen captures state girls golf title

Jun. 12—JORDAN, Minn. — Lake City senior Jordana Windhorst Knudsen was tied for fourth heading into the final round on Thursday. but she had the best score of the day, for nine holes, to capture the individual state championship.

Windhorst Knudsen, who had finished eighth a year ago, shot a 78 over the first 18 holes. She fired a sizzling 36 over nine holes to finish with a score of 114 to win the state title by one stroke.

Senior Kelby Anderson of International Falls and eighth-grader Elizabeth Fong of Academy of Holy Angels both shot 74 in the first round. They both carded a 41 on Thursday as they tied for second, one stroke back at 115.

Winona's Marin Keller also had a strong finish to stay in title contention. Keller opened with an 80 in the first round, but she carded a 37 over the final nine holes to finish tied for fifth with a 117 score, three strokes off the lead.

Byron senior Calie Dockter tied for 10th overall with a 120.

Windhorst Knudsen's strong finished helped Lake City place second in the team standings for the second straight year. The Tigers had won two straight team state title prior to finishing as the state runner-up the past two seasons.

Detroit Lakes captured the team championship with a score of 486 while Lake City was the runner-up with a 499. Lake City was down by 11 strokes after the first 18 holes and Detroit Lakes was able to extend its victory by two more strokes over the final nine holes Thursday.

Lake City senior Ella Matzke tied for 20th with a score of 123 while Olivia Cordes of Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa placed 27th with a score of 127.

Mattie Mears of Lake City and Lydia Flotterud of Kenyon-Wanamingo, both juniors, tied for 34th with a score of 130. Sophomore Alayna Atkinson rounded out the team scoring for Lake City with a 132, which was good for 41st place.

CLASS 2A GIRLS

Team totals

1. Detroit Lakes 327-159—486, 2. Lake City 338-161—499, 3. Minnewaska Area 345-173—518, 4. Pequot Lakes 355-171—526, 5. Hill-Murray 355-175—530, 6. Holy Family Catholic 368-182—550, 7. Legacy Christian Academy 360-195—555, 8. Rock Ridge 392-199—591.

Top 10 and Rochester-area golfers

1. Jordana Windhorst Knudsen (Lake City) 78-36—114; 2. (tied) Kelby Anderson (International Falls) 74-41—115, Elizabeth Fong (Academy of Holy Angels) 74-41—115; 4. Sophie Cook (Hawley) 77-39—116; 5. (tie) Genevieve Birkeland (Pequot Lakes) 79-38 117, Marin Keller (Winona) 80-37—117; 7. (tie) Mila Jenniges (Redwood Valley) 78-40—118, Selena Qiao (Breck) 79-39—118; 9. Anna Eckmann (Park Rapids Area) 80-39—119; 10. (tie) Calie Dockter (Byron) 78-42—120, Paige Kroll (Holy Family Catholic) 83-37—120, Ava Kollman (Minnewaska Area) 81-39—120.

20. (tie) Ella Matzke (Lake City) 85-38—123; 27. Olivia Cordes (Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 84-43—127; 34. (tie) Mattie Mears (Lake City) 86-44—130, Lydia Flotterud (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 87-43—130; 41. Alayna Atkinson (Lake City) 89-43—132; 56. Taylor Davidson (Lake City) 91-47—138; 61. Hallie Johnson (Red Wing) 99-45—144; 81. Olivia Ohlhaber (Lake City) 104-56—160.

Lourdes star junior golfer Colton Rich couldn't quite hang on.

Thanks to having one tough hole Wednesday in the Class 2A boys state golf meet at Ridges at Sand Creek, Rich went from being tied for the lead Tuesday to finishing seventh overall Wednesday.

Rich, who finished 10th at state last year, was tied after Round 1 with eventual champion Jack Justesen of Hawley, both having shot 70s on Tuesday.

The tournament was shortened to nine holes Wednesday due to rain. Rich ended with a two-day 70-41—111. Justesen won it with a 70-35—105. Second place went to Holy Family Catholic's PJ Heron with a 71-35-106.

The next highest individual finisher from Section 1 was Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Garett Sperber whose team had qualified as a team. Sperber shot a 75-38—113 for 14th place overall.

In the Class 2A girls tournament, Lake City's Jordana Windhorst Knudsen rallied to win the individual state championship while the Tigers fell just short of a team title by placing second.

In the boys team event PIZM, which was in the tournament for the fourth straight year, finished sixth for the second straight season. PIZM scored a two-day 315-157—472. Its top four scorers were Sperber (113), Collin Fogary (79-39—118, 26th place), Josh Scripture (80-40—120, 40th place) and Jag Foster (81-42—123, 55th place).

Holy Family Catholic won the team event with a 297-141—438. Detroit Lakes was second (304-150—454).

Other individual finishers from Section One were Lake City's Braxton Berlin and Noah Wallerich. Berlin finished 63rd with an 84-42—126 and Wallerich 78th with an 89-40—129.

CLASS A BOYS

Team totals

1. Holy Family Catholic 297-141—438, 2. Detroit Lakes 304-150—454, 3. Totino-Grace 312-152—464, 4. Blake 310-157—467, 5. Marshall 310-158—468, 6. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 315-157—472, 7. Cloquet 314-162—476, 8. St. Cloud Cathedral 331-159—490.

Top 10 and area golfers

1. Jack Justesen (Hawley) 70-35—105, 2. PJ Heron (Holy Family Catholic) 71-35—106, 3. Carter White (Staples-Motley) 72-36—108, 4. Collin Ramos (Totino-Grace) 72-37—109, 5. (tie) Jayden Manthei (Marshall) 73-37—110, Zac Kreuzer (Albany) 73-37—110, 7. (tie) Ian Friederichs (Blake) 75-36—111, Colton Rich (Lourdes) 70-41—111, Brock Burhans (Detroit Lakes) 73-38—111, Charlie Hanson (Morris-Choko Alberta) 73-38—111.

14. Garett Sperber (PIZM) 75-38—113, 26. Collin Fogarty (PIZM) 79-39—118, 40. Josh Scripture (PIZM) 80-40—120, 55. Jag Foster (PIZM) 81-42—123, 56. Logan Schurke (PIZM) 84-40—124, 63. Braxton Berlin (Lake City) 84-42—126, 78. Noah Wallerich (Lake City) 89-40—129.