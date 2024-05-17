Lake City senior Ella Matzke is a do-it-all star -- in sports, school and business

May 17—LAKE CITY — Some day in the not too distant future, when Ella Matzke has graduated from college and is running a business of some sort — be it a small company, a large corporation or something in between — she can look back and say it all started with a freezer in her parents' basement.

That freezer is stocked with fruits, nuts, granola, seeds, and anything else an acai bowl consumer could want.

"Now that we have the trailer out for the summer, the freezer is in there," Matzke said with a chuckle, "but in the winter, it sits in our basement."

That trailer is the first true venture into the business world for the 18-year-old from Lake City. She started her own company, a food truck called "Ella's Acai" that makes the rounds to festivals and fairs in southeastern Minnesota in the summertime.

It all started with a project for a school club, the Business Professionals of America, where students put together an actual business plan. Matzke enjoyed the project so much that...

"I started it last spring," she said. "I'm a very business-oriented person, I've always wanted to start my own business, so I went to my parents and said 'I actually want to do this.'"

So, the Matzkes bought a freezer and a trailer, and Ella's Acai was born.

Perhaps the most impressive part of Matzke's business isn't that she's a high school senior who has shown such initiative.

It's that she has the time to do so at all.

A quick look at her resume confirms that she is likely the busiest soon-to-be graduate of Lincoln High School in Lake City:

—Top of her class with a 4.0 GPA. Student Council president. Math League star.

—Region 1A winner of the Minnesota State High School League's Triple-A Award for excelling in fine arts, academics and athletics.

—Three-sport varsity athlete, playing volleyball in the fall, basketball in the winter and golf in the spring.

—Two-time state champion golfer.

—And, yes, entrepreneur.

That's a lifetime of accomplishments for many people. For Matzke, it's just the beginning.

"It's a little bit of discipline and motivation," Matzke said, "but I think those are all things that I really like to do. And I love this stuff, so it's easy for me to say 'yes' to all of it.

"And a big part of it is, it's me, It's my personality. I love to be involved."

------Ella Matzke doesn't remember much about her start in golf, except that there was a brief time at 5 or 6 years old when she didn't want to play.

"There was a stretch, maybe in second grade, where I hated it," Matzke said with a laugh. "I was like 'Mom, I'm not doing this.' I think I had played one tournament and I said 'that's it, I'm done.'

"But you learn, and as you get better and start to figure it out, you think 'oh, I actually can play.'"

Matzke's classmate, longtime friend and teammate Jordana Windhorst Knudsen has the memories and photos to prove that Matzke showed signs of being a star right from the start.

"I've known Ella since ... we go back to Kindergarten, first grade," said Windhorst Knudsen, who tied with Matzke for eighth place at last year's Class 2A state meet, helping Lake City to a runner-up finish as a team. "We have pictures of us competing together back then. We were probably 7 or 8 years old, doing some junior tour events. (Lake City coach) Steve (Randgaard) was huge on us getting out there and competing at a young age.

"Ella and I grew a friendship from that and it built to being (high school) teammates."

Perhaps fittingly, Matzke and Windhorst Knudsen are the only two seniors on the Tigers' varsity this spring. They were key players on Lake City's first two state championship teams in 2021 and 2022 and will both play golf in college, Matzke at Concordia University-St. Paul, and Windhorst Knudsen at Queens College in Charlotte, N.C.

"I remember having both those girls for lessons early on in their careers, when I'd run a summer program for elementary school kids," said Randgaard, who has coached Lake City for 37 years. "I could see back then they had really good balance to their swings and you could see the athleticism. I wanted them to stick with it and they did."

Along the way, Matzke's leadership qualities gradually rose to the surface.

She's not an in-your-face type, her teammates say. Rather, she's a subtle, thoughtful leader.

"It's so fun playing with Ella, being her teammate," Tigers sophomore Alayna Atkinson said. "She's someone I've looked up to since I was a fourth-grader, watching her on the elementary basketball court. She's a great player, a great leader. You don't see many people like her."

"She's always so positive, so calm on the course. You never see a bad shot get to her. Golf is such a mental game and she just doesn't let it get to her. She just keeps going. It'll be so different without her next year. She has such an energy on the course."

Atkinson said she could point to many instances when Matzke has made a big difference for a teammate with a seemingly small gesture. One of those small gestures led to Atkinson's career-best round on May 1 at The Jewel Invitational in Lake City.

"She always does something like that," Atkinson said. "That meet, at The Jewel, she just wrote "you got this!" on my scorecard and I PR'd (personal record) that day, shot a 77 and I was super happy with it, and I still think it was that (note) that boosted me up that day."

Lake City junior Mattie Mears has had a close-up view of how Matzke goes about her business on the course for four years. Mears played on the Tigers' state title-winning teams as an eighth-grader and freshman, and again on last year's state runner-up team as a sophomore.

Mears said she has patterned a lot of her game and her routine after Matzke's.

"Ella is one of the most hard-working people I know and one of our most encouraging teammates," Mears said. "She knows so many different ways to lift us all up. She'll give us quick pep talks before and after rounds or write notes on our scorecards. She'll give us a lot of positive affirmations, things that will stick with me during my rounds."

Matzke's teammates say they learn as much watching her as they do listening to her.

"I think she just keeps plugging," Mears said. "Maybe she'll have a bad hole or two, but she just keeps going. That's something I've started to pick up on this year; you're going to have bad holes. You're going to have bad days. You just have to keep going."

------In two weeks, Matzke and Windhorst Knudsen will graduate from high school. In less than a month, their high school golf careers will be over. In three months, they'll head their separate ways to colleges 1,200 miles apart.

But both say they'll be better off for competing with one another in practices and competing with one another as teammates.

"It will be very strange," said Windhorst Knudsen, who has been named to the 2024 Minnesota Miss Golf watch list. "I'll definitely miss her.

"One thing about Ella is, no matter what, she is always calm, cool and collected. I've never seen her throw a club or lash out after a bad shot. When we see each other in the fairways, it's always a thumbs-up and a smile, it's never 'oh, I'm doing so bad.' That's why she performs so well in high pressure situations."

"I think it's so special that we both kind of started and we've grown up together," Matzke said. "I think a lot of people might think that we're ... we definitely push each other, and that's really good, but at the end of the day, we're both super happy for each other. We're never against each other. We both want to help the team."

That mental toughness and drive to get better — Matzke has lowered her 18-hole scoring average from 81.9 a year ago to 78.7 this season — are what stick out most to her high school coach, who says that's what will help her be an excellent college golfer.

"It's the unseen hours," Randgaard said. "There are so many times where she's out here (the driving range and putting green) working on her game on her own. And her mental game ... she can forget bad shots and emotions, they're a big part of this game, and she can control her emotions really well. She'll really be missed here next year."

Matzke shares those same feelings. As excited as she is to play college golf and work toward a business degree, she'll miss the place she grew up and the coach who encouraged her to stick with the game when she wanted to give it up.

"I would not be where I am without him, that's for sure," she said of Randgaard. "He got us out here at an early age. I didn't really grow up in a golfing family, so I wasn't on the course just because my parents were on the course. I was on the course because he got me out here. He's put a lot of hours and time into us and I'm very grateful for that. That's how I fell in love with the game."