Lake City’s Jamison Estep named SCACA assistant coach of the year

LAKE CITY – Lake City High School coach Jamison Estep has been named the 2024 South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association Assistant Coach of the Year.

Over his 16-year career at Lake City High School, Estep has coached varsity football, varsity baseball, led the strength and conditioning program, and is the Assistant Athletic Director. However, his greatest impact followed the serious bus accident in July 2023 that has sidelined Head Football Coach, Ronnie Baker. With the football season looming, Coach Estep assumed control of the program and led the Panthers to the playoffs while managing all of the mental and physical obstacles presented by the accident.

“Jamison Estep has done an amazing job under unthinkable circumstances,” said Athletic Director Matt Apicella. “His leadership steadied the program and ensured that all student-athletes and coaches stayed the course. He is very deserving of this honor and is an invaluable asset to Lake City High School.”

Estep will be honored at the SCACA Coaches Clinic in July.

