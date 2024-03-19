Lake City enters Class 2A boys state tournament rolling and as the No. 3 seed

Mar. 19—LAKE CITY — Lake City boys basketball coach Greg Berge has two objectives for his team at the Class 2A state tournament this week: Enjoy the experience and win some games.

The Tigers will take a 24-5 record and a No. 3 state ranking into the eight-team tournament. They will face unseeded Pelican Rapids in the state quarterfinals at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Target Center.

After a 3-3 start, Lake City has been on a roll, going 21-2. Berge was pleased with the state seeding.

"I really thought that we had earned a top three seed with Albany and Breck (being two and one), and was happy to get it," he said.

Pelican Rapids, the Section 8 champion, is 24-5 and has a smaller, quicker squad.

"I know they have a really talented guard and they kind of play an aggressive defensive style," Berge said. "They really try to get in your face a little bit. They're not very big, they have one big guy."

Lake City last went to state in 2019. This will be the first state tournament experience for all of the current players.

"They're ready for it," Berge said. "After last year's loss to Plainview (in the section final), these guys have had one thing on their mind all year. And they really brought it in the section tournament."

Berge has reminded his players how elusive a state berth can be as the Tigers have been among the top section teams for a number of years now.

"Obviously the primary goal is to win basketball games up there, but just take it all in because not many people get this opportunity," Berge said of the experience. "You just need to make the most of it."

The Tigers have lofty goals. They feature a veteran team with a trio of four-year starters in guard Hunter Lorenson and forwards Keegan Ryan and Jaden Shones, all seniors. They are the team's top three scorers as Lorenson averages 17.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, Ryan averages 15.7 points and 9.3 rebounds and Shones averages 9.9 points and 3.8 rebounds.

"That's the dream, everybody wants to go to state and win a state championship with their team and that's what we're headed to do," Ryan said.

"We have to play with a chip on our shoulder and give it our all," Lorenson added.

Berge said the Tigers just have to focus on what they do best, and that means playing stellar defense. That has been the team's identity all season.

"It starts with defense and our focus is going to be on defending and rebounding," Berge said. "Generally speaking, we can find some offense. The key for us is to defend at a really high level."

Lake City allows an average of just 50.3 points per game and held three of four section opponents under 50. The Tigers won their section games by 35, 23, 17 and 24 points.

"Our defense is outstanding," Lorenson said. "We can compete with anyone at state."

Lake City averages just over 67 points per game on offense.

"We've got guys who are really good offensive players," Berge said. "We just try to create some space for them on offense to create for themselves and others."

Lake City played two of the other state qualifiers during the course of the year. It suffered a 67-49 loss to Albany early in the season. Both teams were short-handed that game and Lorenson was out for the Tigers with an injury. The Tigers also defeated No. 4 seed Minnehaha Academy, which is on the other side of the state bracket, 65-58.

Berge listed Breck (28-1) as the tournament favorite. Breck has been ranked No. 1 in the state all season in Class 2A.

"It's going to be a fun tournament for sure," Berge said.

If Lake City wins in the quarterfinal round, it would play in the state semifinals at 8 p.m. Friday at Williams Arena. The Class 3A championship game is at 5 p.m. Saturday at Williams Arena.

