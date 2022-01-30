Lake Charles RB TreVonte’ Citizen names final four

One of the top five remaining recruits on the LSU Tigers 2022 board is one step closer to making his decision. It has been an all-out blitz by the Florida Gators and LSU Tigers to land one of the top running backs in the country, TreVonte’ Citizen.

Citizen was originally committed to the Tigers before changing course after the 2021 college football regular season came to an end. New Gators head coach Billy Napier already swiped Trevor Etienne away from LSU and he is looking to do the same with Citizen.

The other main adversary for LSU is fellow SEC West team the Auburn Tigers. They have also been in the mix before Citizen opted to re-open his recruitment in late November. The remaining school in the mix is the Miami Hurricanes as Citizen announced on Sunday.

BREAKING: Four-Star RB TreVonte Citizen is down to 4️⃣ Schools! The 6’0 215 RB from Lake Charles, LA is ranked as a Top 60 Player in the 2022 Class (#2 RB) Where Should He Go?https://t.co/kZ344fHL0H pic.twitter.com/9uHAkSrrxy — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 30, 2022

The Lake Charles running back was especially close to former running back coach Kevin Faulk. Losing him from the staff could have been detrimental to the Tigers landing him. However, LSU has remained a constant in his top lists as we move closer to National Signing Day.

The latest predictions still have the Bayou Bengals as the favorite. Missing out on Citizen isn’t catastrophic but they could use a running back recruit in the 2022 cycle. We are only days away from finding out his final decision.

