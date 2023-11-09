Lake Catholic vs. Revere boys soccer: Cougars bow out with 2-0 loss in state semifinal

Nov. 8—TWINSBURG — The Lake Catholic boys soccer team had no problem scoring goals all season, particularly in the postseason.

Then the Cougars ran into the Revere Minutemen.

Facing a smothering defense all night long — especially in the second half, Lake Catholic bowed out of the Division II state tournament with a 2-0 loss to Revere in a semifinal at Twinsburg's Tiger Stadium on Nov. 8.

The loss ends Lake Catholic's season with a 19-2 record, while Revere advances to the state championship game on Nov. 11 against Tipp City Tippecanoe, which defeated Bishop Watterson, 2-1, in two overtimes.

"We had an incredible season," Lake Catholic coach Kevin Pitorak said. "Through the playoffs, we won 10-0, 8-0, 6-0and 3-0 until this. ... They swarmed everywhere, no matter where the ball was on the field. There was constant pressure and we had a hard time moving the ball the way we wanted to."

Lake Catholic actually outshot Revere, 14-9, with eight of them on target compared to five for the Minutemen. But good looks were hard to come by with Coach Nick DePompei's defense doing everything it could to clog the middle and force the Cougars to attack from the outside rather than dominate the middle.

"They're very technical all over the field," DePompei said of the Cougars. We didn't give them an opportunity to eliminate our defenders. We wanted to create a midblock to see if we could force them to go big over top. That was our main goal."

It helped immensely that the Minutemen had a cushion to work with. When Jeff Boyle scored less than five minutes into the game, Revere had a 1-0 lead. When that lead grew to 2-0 on Dylan Halm's dish to A.J. Catlett off a rebounded shot, the Minutemen had a two-goal lead and crammed nine defenders on Lake's side of the field with only Halm back.

"It's game management," DePompei said. "We don't NEED another goal. We just have to stop them. If they don't score, we can't lose."

Lake Catholic did have some close calls. Two straight corner kicks midway through the second resulted in headers by Niko Erceg and Owen Pesek that were repelled effectively. Marko Odorcic and Alex Miljanovic had strong second-half shots from deep that were hauled in by the Revere keeper.

But the one that stung most was Harley Forkins' goal with 4:52 left being waved off via an offsides penalty.

"I thought we did a good job at times," Pitorak said. "We were in their end a lot both halfs, but couldn't find a way to break through.

"I did think we had a (uncalled) penalty kick in the box there. Our guy had his legs taken out. And we got called offsides on one we put in the net. I wish I could see that on replay, but if the ref made the call, it had to be the right call."

When time ran out, Revere players celebrated wildly their program's first state championship game bid since 2018, while Lake Catholic players crumbled to the turf in agony with the loss.

"I think we came out scared in the first half and they came out strong," Odorcic, an All-Ohioan and a senior said. "(The loss) is super unfortunate. We had big aspirations this year. To go out like this is hard."

Pitorak said the bar will be set high next year, with many players returning, including Forkins and Miljanovic.

"I couldn't be prouder of the team and their effort," he said. "They gave us everything. Moving forward, the younger guys see what it takes to get this far. A lot of teams are already home. To be top four in the state is an incredible things. Hopefully we can come back next year and take it a step farther."