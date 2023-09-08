Lake Catholic vs. NDCL volleyball: Cougars open conference play with sweep of Lions

Sep. 7—It was a battle of defending state champions to kick off Crown Conference play as Lake Catholic traveled to NDCL on Sept. 7. It was close through the early portions of the sets for both sides.

But the speed and experience of the Cougars allowed them to pull ahead in all three sets. A Hannah Pattie ace ended the sweep and ran the Cougars' sets won in a row to 19.

Lake Catholic (8-0) had up-and-down beginnings in all three sets, but as each progressed, the front row came alive.

It didn't matter what combination in the rotation Lake Catholic had, the Cougars got blocks and tips to work in their favor. Coach Kara Oster knew the strength of their front line would give them an advantage.

PHOTOS: Lake Catholic vs. NDCL volleyball, Sept. 7, 2023

"The main thing we did tonight was serving tough and get them out of system," Oster said. "Then it was easier for our blockers to track it and know where the ball was going. We were in system a lot and able to run fast and able to hammer the ball, this may have been the hardest I've seen them hit all year."

One of the key contributors up front was Ava Budrys-Rini, who led the Cougars with 11 kills and three blocks.

Lake Catholic's chemistry up front was a big factor in the conference opener. The work up front also takes pressure off the back row if they ever get out of rotation and need to adjust. Budrys-Rini said their overall team speed worked in their favor.

"It takes a lot of work, but we have that really good chemistry," Budrys-Rini said. "It comes naturally for us. We have a lot of communication but there's a different speed for every hitter. So we need to be able to talk about when to go up and when to go."

Claire Duricky added nine kills, Katie Sowko had eight and Ahnna Bergant contributed with six.

The turning point of the match came in the second set. Tied at 18-18, NDCL called a timeout as it tried to take the momentum and the frame. But the Cougars' attack had none of it.

Out of the break, Lake Catholic went on a 7-1 run to take the set point and never looked back. Oster said that despite NDCL's slow start this year, the Lions were going to be up for the rivalry game. .

"Coming in, our message was to be confident," Oster said. "We felt like we had more in our favor than we have in past years. We had never won here (McGarry Gymnasium) since I've been coaching and the seniors haven't in their careers. Coming in here with confidence was the motto and is always fun in this rivalry. We didn't let mistakes get to us and that was a goal."

The Lions (2-6) had some strong showings overall as Riley Parent shifted to the outside from her usual spot in the middle. She led the way with 12 kills and four blocks.

NDCL also had Ava Hills (six kills) and Marissa Brock (five kills) step up. Coach Tom Ray said it's a big challenge for the younger players to adjust to their roles in a challenging schedule but has seen progress.

"I don't know many other programs that can graduate seven seniors and compete as well as we have so far," Ray said. "They're getting used to the speed of the game. Some of the girls haven't seen the varsity level until this year. We're asking them to fill a role against some of the top teams in the state. As we get that experience we'll be ready for the playoffs."

The Lions have some time before they hit the court again, as they stay in conference play against Beaumont on Sept. 14. Lake Catholic travels to Gilmour to participate in the Lancer Invitational on Sept. 9.