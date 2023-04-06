Lake Belton 4-star CB Selman Bridges: ‘I really like Texas’

One of the hottest cornerbacks in the class of 2024 is Selman Bridges from Lake Belton (Texas).

So far, Bridges has offers from 26 different programs, including Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Cal, Duke, Houston, LSU, Miami, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Prairie View A&M, SMU, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, USC, UTSA, Vanderbilt and Washington.

Bridges (6-foot-3, 170 pounds) has visited the Longhorns twice in the last couple of weeks, though – raising speculation that Texas is the school to beat in his recruitment. Bridges told Nick Harris at Rivals he really likes the school and credits his relationship with head coach Steve Sarkisian.

“I really like Texas, I’ll definitely go back… Coach Sark is a good person to be around, we talk almost every week and just talk about life. It’s not just a football relationship with him, he wants to know what I want to be and what I want to do after football. It’s heart-to-heart conversation with him.”

Bridges has several more official visits scheduled, so his recruitment is far from settled. However, On3’s prediction model has Texas as the overwhelming favorite to get his commitment at 93.1%.

Going by the composite rankings, Bridges is ranked No. 6 among 2024 cornerbacks, No. 57 in the nation and No. 9 overall in the state of Texas.

More football stories

3-star QB Deuce Adams announces commitment to Louisville

Mylan Graham commitment gives Ohio State another 5-star WR

Story originally appeared on High School Sports