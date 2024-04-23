Laird Veatch to take over as new director of athletics at MU

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) named Laird Veatch as the new director of athletics on Tuesday morning.

Veatch, who served in the same position at the University of Memphis since October 2019, will officially start his role at MU on May 1.

According to a news release, Veatch is familiar to the MU community. From 1997-2002, he worked at the university and spent three of the last five years as an assistant athletic director for development.

Veatch also worked as a general manager of Mizzou Sports properties from 2003 to 2006, served as regional vice president for Learfield Sports in Missouri from 2006 to 2010, managed the Tiger Scholarship Fund annual giving program and directed the department’s comprehensive capital campaign.

According to MU President Mun Choi, “AD Veatch is a proven leader with the vision we need to achieve our championship goals.”

The former football student-athlete at Kansas State University and 25-year veteran of intercollegiate athletics in the Big 12 and Southeastern conferences made a significant impact on the last athletic program he managed.

A news release said that Veatch, while at Memphis, oversaw multiple facility projects and renovations, including an indoor football facility, a new tennis center, an Olympic sports weight room and nutrition center, as well as many other projects that benefited student-athletes and the university.

“The search committee was dedicated to finding a great director of athletics, but even more important was to find the director of athletics who is the best fit for Mizzou,” said Bob Blitz, curator and chair of the search committee.

“I am confident Laird will accelerate our path to the pinnacle of SEC athletics.”

Veatch is assuming his position during a critical and exciting time in MU athletics. Over the last few years, the university’s academic and athletic programs have seen immense success.

For example, in 2023, Mizzou football finished the season ranked eighth in both major polls, while gymnastics and wrestling spent most of their season ranked among the top 10 nationally, according to the release.

Even though he has been gone from the SEC for about five years, his past experiences at a variety of schools and in a variety of programs are said to play a large role in his future work as MU’s athletic director.

From MU to serving in athletics administrative positions at the University of Texas to taking positions at Iowas State University, Kansas State University, and the University of Florida, Veatch’s history of leadership and knowledge of athletics are encouraging to MU’s athletic programs.

According to the release, MU’s Board of Curators will meet on Wednesday to approve the contract. An introductory press conference will be held later this week with more details to follow.

