Laird Veatch leaving Memphis for Missouri

MEMPHIS – It looks like Memphis Athletic Director Laird Veatch is trading Tigers and is on his way to the SEC.

After recently signing Ryan Silverfield to a contract extension and locking in that lucrative 25 million dollar NIL deal between Memphis and FedEx, not to mention working on the planned 220 million dollar renovations to Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, multiple reports say Veatch is soon to be named the new athletic director at Missouri. A job he was in the running for back in 2021.

Veatch came to the U of M back in October of 2019 from the University of Florida where he was an associate athletic director with the Gators.

Less than five years later, he moves to Mizzou where he worked in a variety of roles during two different stints for those Tigers from 1997 to 2010.

