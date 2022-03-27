Laila Phelia's go-ahead layup guides No. 3 Michigan past No. 10 South Dakota

Yahoo Sports' Cassandra Negley recaps the Wolverines' win over the Coyotes, making their first Elite 8 appearance in program history.

Video Transcript

CASSANDRA NEGLEY: Number three, Michigan is into its first Elite 8 in program history with a tight win against South Dakota 52 to 49 in the Wichita region. This was a game that didn't go more than six points either way for either team. It was a close one throughout, and it was Laila Phelia, who made the game winning layup with about 20 seconds left with an improbable shot off the glass.

She had 14 points with five of seven. It was Naz Hillmon, who again was big for Michigan. 17 points, 10 rebounds, including a big one lay as South Dakota tried to come even or take the lead with some 3 pointers but couldn't get those to go. Now for South Dakota Hannah Chauvin fouled out. That was huge because she matched up against Hillman. She had 17 points, 8 rebounds with 7 of 11 from range.

South Dakota came into the tournament having never won a tournament game. They were a big upset fun team in this tournament, and we're kind of sad to see them go, but congratulations to Michigan on a first Elite 8. For more from the tournament, stay with Yahoo Sports.