Laiatu Latu visits with third NFL team in three days

(KTXL) – Laiatu Latu met with another NFL team on Wednesday, the Arizona Cardinals.

It is the third day in a row Latu is on a pre-draft visit.

On Monday, he met with the Bears. On Tuesday, he met with the Vikings. And he has already met with the Broncos.

Latu, a defensive lineman who was a consensus all-American last season at UCLA, is projected to be taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft in a little more than two weeks. He is a former standout at Jesuit High School.

Download the FOX40 App

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.