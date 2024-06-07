Laiatu Latu on his summer plans: 'I don't plan to take the foot off the pedal'

INDIANAPOLIS -- Laiatu Latu was on the grass at the Colts facility, just trying to get some extra work in after one of his first veteran minicamp practices. He looked up to see the "Indianapolis Colts" sign overhead of the indoor facility, and he felt something he hadn't before.

"It didn't hit me on draft night. It didn't hit me the night after. It didn't hit me when I got here," Latu said. "... But it hit me as I was staring at the sign. I had to just sit down and take it all in and got a little teary-eyed."

The past five weeks have been a whirlwind for the Colts first-round draft pick. He went from training in California to becoming the No. 1 defender drafted to flying to Indianapolis to moving into a hotel to diving into his first playbook while training to transform a 6-foot-5, 249-pound body that missed two years of football development due to a neck injury that led to cervical fusion.

But each cut on grass, each swim move, each replay of the tape exhausts some of the fumes he built up in those painful days of waiting for medical clearance. He never received it from Washington and transferred to UCLA, where he got back to the field and became the Lombardi Award winner as the nation's top offensive or defensive linemen.

All of those highs and lows hit him in that moment staring at the indoor facility sign.

New Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu is already at work developing his pass rush moves at the team facility.

"In that moment, I was like, 'I made it here,'" Latu said. "Through all the trials and tribulations that I've went through in my life. I get to say that I've made it."

But by making it, he knows what he has now is opportunity. He first has to find a way to stay healthy, which he knows not to take for granted after the two lost seasons. Then he has to find his path into a defensive end rotation that is currently starting Samson Ebukam and Kwity Paye on the edges.

Then, he'll need to find a way to wreck games.

But for now, in these pad-less settings, the intrigue remains high among Latu's new teammates. They finished fifth in the league with 51 sacks last season but fell short late in the season when teams slid into max protection.

Latu is here to become the finisher.

"Seeing how he rushed and seeing his college film and stuff like that, I was just like, man, if this guy came to play with us it would be crazy," Paye said. "It will be good for us."

Latu's summer break won't be much of one at all. He's planning to fly back to California soon to begin a training session that will run Monday through Saturday. It's a mix of on-field pass rush work, gym sessions and body work. Only Sundays will offer a chance to rest.

"I don't think I need to be patient," Latu said. "... I don't plan to take the foot off the pedal."

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Laiatu Latu has a summer bootcamp planned before training camp