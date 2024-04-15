Laiatu Latu set to visit Bills, Eagles this week

Edge rusher Laiatu Latu has a couple more pre-draft visits lined up for this week.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Latu will meet with the Bills on Monday and that he will move on to a visit with the Eagles on Tuesday. Latu has already visited with the Cardinals, Vikings, and Broncos as he angles for a spot in the first round of the draft.

Latu had 85 tackles, 34 tackles for loss, 23.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, and two interceptions for UCLA over the last two seasons.

The Bills signed Casey Toohill to go with Greg Rousseau, AJ Epenesa, and Von Miller on the edge while the Eagles signed Bryce Huff away from the Jets and traded Haason Reddick to the AFC East club.