Laiatu Latu practices with Colts for first time at rookie minicamp

INDIANAPOLIS (KTXL) – Laiatu Latu has finally had his “Welcome to the NFL” moment. For him, it happened when he saw his locker: an Indianapolis Colts jersey with his name on the back and his new number (97).

“I mean, shoot, I want to give my all to this program and I want to be able to go out there and be that guy on third downs and any other passing down where I am affecting the quarterback in any other way,” said Latu, the 15th overall pick in this year’s draft and a former standout at Jesuit High School.

Latu wore his new number for the first time on Friday during the Colts’ first practice of rookie minicamp. He went through limited work during 11-on-11 drills.

