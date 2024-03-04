Laiatu Latu 2024 NFL Draft Profile: Everything you need to know about Giants' potential target

With the Giants holding seven picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, including the sixth overall selection, let's take a look at one prospect who may be a target: UCLA edge defender Laiatu Latu...

By The Numbers

- Height: 6-foot-5

- Weight: 259 pounds

- 40-Yard Dash: 4.64

- Vertical: 32 inches

- Bench: DNP

- Broad Jump: 9-foot-8

- 2023 Stats (12 games played): 49 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, two pass breakups.

Prospect Overview

Bleacher Report: There aren't many draft prospects who have Laiatu Latu's combination of size, athleticism and quickness. That helps him as a pass-rusher, as he can win with both finesse and power moves, giving him one of the best and most complete arsenals in this year's class.

NFL.com: Latu possesses the kind of rare maturity to his game that you usually see from NFL veterans. He rarely stays blocked by tackles as a run defender and dominates blocking tight ends on the collegiate level. His pass-rush approach is both well conceived and instinctive, and he’s brilliant at taking possession of the rep using clever hands and slippery angles to pry open opportunities. His eyes play beyond blockers, and he feeds off of a voracious motor that keeps him pushing forward as a run defender and pass rusher. Concerns surrounding his neck injury (while at Washington) will certainly come into play when he gets to medical exams, but his durability and play at UCLA are certainly promising. Everything about Latu’s skill set and production is translatable to the NFL, and he could become a Pro Bowler as a 3-4 outside linebacker with a heavy influence on the game.

Why Latu makes sense for the Giants

Kayvon Thibodeaux had a breakout season with 11.5 sacks in 2023, but he only had one sack in the last six games and wasn’t as consistent as the team would have liked. In addition, the team’s other edge rushers provided almost no production for most of the year. Jihad Ward finished strong, with all five of his sacks coming in the last seven games, but he’s a free agent -- so the Giants will be looking to upgrade.

With Wink Martindale’s departure, the Giants are expected to pivot to a defensive scheme that may need two elite edge rushers to generate consistent pressure rather than resorting to blitzing as often as they did in 2022 and 2023. Latu could be one of the first defensive players off the board, but might still be available if the Giants move back a few spots in the first round.

While many analysts think that Alabama’s Dallas Turner will be the first pass rusher selected, some still feel that Latu is the most skilled pass rusher available. Latu is not just a pass rusher, though, as he is strong enough to hold his ground in the trenches and is capable of fighting off blocks against the run.

While his combine workout was solid rather than spectacular, Latu’s 4.64 time in the 40-yard dash shows that he has more than adequate athleticism to succeed at the NFL level, even though his explosiveness numbers were a little underwhelming.

An injury issue earlier in his career is a concern, but Latu has proved his durability since then and started all 12 regular season games last season before opting out of UCLA’s bowl game. The hope is that this previous injury will not be something that impacts his long-term prospects.

NFL Comparison

NFL.com: TJ Watt