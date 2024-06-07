Lahm hopes for Germany win in Euro opener to boost team and fans

Philipp Lahm, former soccer player on the fringes of an editorial visit to dpa. Tournament director Philipp Lahm has said that a good start into Euro 2024 is important for hosts Germany to boost team morale and generate excitement in the country. Britta Pedersen/dpa

Germany open the month-long Euros next week Friday in Munich against Scotland.

Germany lost their first match at the previous three big events and went on to crash out of the group stage of the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, and in the round of 16 at the last Euros in 2021.

"You've seen in the last few tournaments that if you don't start well you immediately come under pressure and then it is difficult," Lahm told dpa.

"That's why I just want a clear victory that sparks enthusiasm in our country."

Lahm scored Germany's first goal in a tournament opening 4-2 victory over Costa Rica at the 2006 home World Cup where the team reached the semi-finals. He captained Germany to the 2014 World Cup title, with the first match a 4-0 triumph over Portugal.

Lahm said he hopes Germany won't be as wasteful as in a 0-0 draw with Ukraine on Monday.

He added it was good that coach Julian Nagelsmann had another week to prepare the team, including a final tune-up match later Friday against Greece, given that Champions League winnners Toni Kroos and Antonio Rüdiger, and finalists Niclas Füllkrug and Nico Schlotterbeck, only joined the squad earlier in the week.

"They will make good use of the last week so that they can start the opening game against Scotland on a positive note. A good start would be very important," Lahm said.