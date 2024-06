Lagonza Hayward sets commitment date, Vols in top seven

2025 four-star safety prospect Lagonza Hayward set his commitment date.

Hayward will announce his commitment on Aug. 7, he told On3. Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, South Carolina, Georgia and USC are finalists in his recruitment.

Hayward will make four official visits during June after visiting Georgia on May 31. He will visit USC this weekend, Florida on June 14 and Tennessee on June 21.

The 6-foot-1, 200 pound safety is from Toombs County High School in Lyons, Georgia.

Hayward ranks as the No. 95 overall prospect in the class of 2025. He also ranks as the No. 10 safety and No. 12 player in Georgia, according to 247Sports.

The Vols have 10 commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Quarterback George MacIntyre, defensive lineman Ethan Utley, tight end Jack Van Dorseiaer, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, wide receiver Joakim Dodson, cornerback Tyler Redmond, safety Sidney Walton, wide receiver Radarious Jackson and offensive lineman Antoni Kade Ogumoro.

Where is 🏡?…….stay toned https://t.co/EvWkEFJUz4 — Lagonza “SH@EDY🐺”Hayward jr (@LagonzaJr) June 4, 2024

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire