LaFleur: Packers' win vs. Saints 'was a nightmare that turned to a dream'
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur says the Packers' win vs. New Orleans Saints "was a nightmare that turned to a dream."
Love's Lambeau field starting debut was a rousing success.
Carr left the game after a sack drove him hard to the turf on his right side.
"If I wasn't going to play on turf, I'd probably make more of a ruckus," the veteran offensive tackle said.
The Vikings are looking to avenge a loss from last season.
Love threw three touchdowns and Jones had 127 all-purpose yards.
Tom Brady is one of the only people on Earth who knows what Aaron Rodgers has been going through as he prepares to start for a new team after nearly two decades with the Packers
The Ravens would have been in great field position to beat the Colts had a pass interference call went their way.
The hit prompted Fields' teammate D.J. Moore to direct him away from the Bears huddle toward the sideline and blue medical tent.
The NASCAR Cup Series shifts to Texas Motor Speedway to open the second round of the playoffs this weekend.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Don't be surprised if you have to spend all your FAB on these waiver wire pickups for Week 4.
New York lost to the Patriots for the 15th straight time on Sunday. Afterward, head coach Robert Saleh made his position clear.
Colorado’s blowout loss at Oregon cost it a spot in the Associated Press Top 25.
Dan Orlovsky, of course, was hyped.
In a game that could have been theirs half a dozen different ways, the Vikings couldn't collect on a win against the Chargers.
Andrew Beck's kickoff return for a touchdown was the Texans' first since 2021.