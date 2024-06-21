LAFC vs San Jose Earthquakes: Preview, predictions and lineups

LAFC welcome in-state rivals San Jose Earthquakes to BMO Stadium this weekend in the latest installment of Major League Soccer action.

LAFC's winning ways came to a halt last time out with a 1-1 draw away from home vs Austin FC. Kei Kamara rescued a point for the visitors in the 90th minute, and the Black and Gold remain in a favorable position in the Western Conference table in third place with 34 points.

On the other hand, San Jose have endured a difficult 2024 campaign with just three wins all season. The Earthquakes suffered their third straight MLS defeat with a 2-1 loss to Portland Timbers last time out, and San Jose face a steep challenge of qualifying for the postseason having collected a mere 11 points this term, sitting in the bottom of the division.

Here's 90min's guide to LAFC vs San Jose Earthquakes.

What time does LAFC vs San Jose Earthquakes kick-off?

LAFC vs San Jose Earthquakes H2H record (Last Five Games)

Last meeting: San Jose Earthquakes 3-1 LAFC (4 May 2024) - MLS

Current form (all competitions)

How to watch LAFC vs San Jose Earthquakes on TV and live stream

LAFC team news

LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo will be without a few players for the late-night contest under the lights BMO Stadium. Defenders Lorenzo Dellavalle and Maxime Chanot are both recovering from their respective knee injuries, David Martinez is still in the treatment room and on his way back from a back problem.

New signing Olivier Giroud is also unavailable for selection as he's taking part in the ongoing Euros with France, looking to play his part in the team's bid for another major trophy before making his debut for LAFC later this summer.

Midfielder Tim Tillman will also miss the contest due to yellow card accumulation after he was booked in the draw vs Austin.

LAFC predicted lineup vs San Jose Earthquakes

LAFC predicted lineup vs Austin FC ( 4-3-3 ): Lloris; Hollingshead, Murillo, Long, Campos; Angel, Sanchez, Atuesta; Bogusz, Kamara, Bouanga.

San Jose Earthquakes team news

Like LAFC, San Jose also have a handful of players unavailable for selection due to injury and the ongoing international competitions.

Carlos Gruezo is all set to begin his Copa America campaign with Ecuador, while starting goalkeeper Daniel and reserve goalkeeper JT Marcinowski are dealing with their respective hamstring and ACL injuries. Daniel is on track to return next month, while Marcinowski is also expected to be fit for selection in July as he suffered the injury last October.

Defender Rodrigues remains on the treatment table with a hip injury and is on track to return by the middle of next month.

San Jose Earthquakes predicted lineup vs LAFC ( 4-3-3 ): Yarbrough; Marie, Beason, Munie, Costa; Tsakiris, Yueill, Lopez; Espinoza, Ebobisse, Pellegrino.

LAFC vs San Jose Earthquakes score prediction

LAFC will be heavy favorites going into this one based off recent results and players available, but San Jose have enough in them to give the hosts some trouble in spurts during the contest.

Cherundolo's side will get there in the end thanks to a brace from Denis Bouanga and a goal from Kei Kamara, but San Jose's Hernan Lopez will manage to pull one back to make things interesting late on. While LAFC claim bragging rights over their in-state foes and stay at the summit of the Western Conference, the Earthquakes will continue their slump at the bottom of the division.

Prediction: LAFC 3-1 San Jose Earthquakes