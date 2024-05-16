LAFC hands City SC first home loss of season

In a game marred by questionable calls and non calls by the referee, St. Louis City SC suffered its first loss at home of the season, 2-0 to LAFC on Wednesday night. The game started with Klauss’ penalty kick being stopped by LAFC goalie Hugo Lloris. Then a City SC goal by Anthony Markanich was nullified by a hand ball.

LAFC scored twice in the second half on goals by Denis Buoanga for the game’s only goals.

