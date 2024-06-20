Late LAFC goal steals home win from Austin in 1-1 tie

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC had three points and a huge home win against LACFC within their grasp until they didn’t.

Kei Kamara equalized in the 90th minute for the visiting side to bring the match to a 1-1 draw Wednesday at Q2 Stadium after Austin led most of it. Kamara rose from a tough angle and headed home a cross from Mateusz Bogusz into the far side wall of the goal to beat Brad Stuver to steal a tie in the driving rain.

Austin FC took the lead in the 19th minute on Jader Obrian’s sixth goal of the season. He gathered a loose ball and raced down the left flank to work his way to the 18-yard box, and then he fired a shot that glanced off a defender’s foot to loop over the top of LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

LAFC took 16 shots to Austin’s three, but not many were quality looks. LAFC had just four shots on goal, but the last one was the big one. LAFC held a 60-40 advantage on possession and had a 1.2 expected goals rating to Austin’s 0.4.

Austin (6-7-6) gained a point in the standings, giving them 24 after 19 matches. LAFC (10-4-4) hasn’t lost in nine consecutive matches across all competitions, building 34 points in 18 MLS matches. LAFC has two US Open Cup wins mixed in with the unbeaten streak.

Austin travels to Minnesota United on Saturday while LAFC hosts San Jose.

