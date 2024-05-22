LAFC advances to quarterfinals of U.S. Open Cup

LAFC forward Cristian Olivera, shown here during a match last season, scored one of the goals Tuesday. (Ryan Sun / Associated Press)

LAFC advanced to the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals for the third time in club history with a 3-0 win against Loudoun United, a team in the USL Championship division, at BMO Stadium on Tuesday night.

Timmy Tillman got LAFC on the board early with a goal in the eighth minute. It remained that way until the second half, when Cristian Olivera scored in the 52nd minute.

Tomás Ángel scored in the 61st minute to conclude the scoring.

Loudoun United is based in Leesburg, Va., which is in Loudoun County.

LAFC will find out its opponent in the quarterfinal round on Wednesday night when opponents are drawn during a live show on U.S. Soccer's YouTube channel. The match will take place on July 9 or 10.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.