Lafayette MMA fighter Carli Judice previews UFC debut

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – After an impressive showing on Dana White’s Contender Series got her a UFC contract, local MMA fighter, Carli Judice, is excited to show the world exactly what she is capable of in her debut this Saturday.

In September, Judice took a short notice bout on Dana White’s contender series show to get a shot at a UFC contract. Fighters who perform on Dana White’s contender series have to put on an impressive performance to get the contract they covet. Although she came up short, Judice’s performance was impressive enough to secure the contract to be called a UFC fighter.

Judice makes her debut on Saturday in Las Vegas in the women’s flyweight division against a highly experienced fighter in Gabriella Fernandes. Even though Fernandes has lost her last two UFC fights, she has an 8-3 professional MMA record meaning she has the experience to challenge Judice for the debut. Both fighters are well rounded and rely on their elite striking skills making this fight a must watch. Judice says she is prepared for anything coming her way as she is looking to put on a show in what she says is the beginning of her journey to a world title.

“I’m going out there to put on a show and I’m swinging, I’m throwing hands, I’m throwing kicks, throwing feet. I’m throwing anything that I have. I definitely envision, you know, my hand being raised at the end. I would love to get a first or second round finish and knock out a kick, a head kick, maybe, you know, signature head kicks like my gym. So that’s what I’m going for. I’m trying to I’m going for the knockout, but I’m also prepared to go the whole 15 minutes.”

The preliminary fights begin at 6:00 on Saturday on ESPN+. Judice will be the fourth fight on the card.

