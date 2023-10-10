Lafayette Jeff prepping itself for playoff-like battle against Kokomo

Lafayette Jeff is preparing itself for a grueling battle at the line of scrimmage this weekend against Kokomo.

Head coach Pat Shanley is preparing his team for what he called "big boy football" against Kokomo (8-1), a program that has utilized the run reliant Wing-T offense for nearly two decades.

Shanley described the type of Wing-T Kokomo runs as a "phone booth style" that emphasizes rushing through the middle repeatedly.

Kokomo has scored 26 of its 29 touchdowns on run plays and has used 13 different ball carriers to collect 1,774 rushing yards compared to 457 passing yards in 2023.

"Anytime you play Kokomo the game often times is won and lost in the trenches," Shanley said. "It's a great challenge for our entire team but especially for our guys on the offensive and defensive line."

Senior defensive end Terrell Travis (41 tackles, four tackles for loss) and junior linebacker Ben Rivera (90 tackles, one for loss) will be asked to set that physical tone early.

"To match Kokomo's level of aggression, we have to have a good week of preparation and a physical mindset," Travis said.

Senior offensive linemen Joneil Perez and Joel Godina lead a group that protected freshman quarterback Trysten Barrett at a high level in a 43-6 win over Marion last Friday. Barrett completed 17 of 28 passes for 302 yards and five touchdowns with senior D.J. Young leading receivers with seven receptions, 172 yards and three touchdowns.

The outlook for Lafayette Jeff (4-4) looks and feels brighter compared to two weeks ago when it suffered back to back losses against Harrison and McCutcheon.

"I've learned to finish your blocks and to build your brothers up," Godina said.

Lafayette Jeff won last year's tightly contested matchup 32-30 after linebacker Joshua Millian intercepted a pass late in the fourth quarter and shifted momentum in the Bronchos' favor. The winning drive on offense was capped by a 6-yard rushing touchdown by Glenn Patterson with 25.6 seconds left in the game.

Shanley is relishing in the fact Lafayette-Jeff plays its final regular season game against a sectional title contender.

Rain showers are expected in Friday's Kokomo forecast, creating a slippery environment that will test the strength, balance and mental composure of both teams.

"Just like last year we found out a lot about ourselves playing Kokomo," Shanley said. "We are going to find out a lot about ourselves this year as well. It's a championship team with a championship level program.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Lafayette Jeff football preview against Kokomo