Lafayette Christian, Ju'Juan Johnson torches Teurlings Catholic for big district win

Teurlings Catholic senior quarterback Preston Welch ended the first half on a nightmare stretch that rolled over into the third quarter with 5-of-7 passes going for interceptions, the last two of which were returned for a touchdown.

Couple the Rebels' woes with Lafayette Christian senior quarterback and LSU football commit Ju'Juan Johnson having his way with the defense and the pieces around him turning in big plays, and it was the clearest and quickest recipe for a disaster.

One of the most anticipated games of the season hit a running clock before halftime as the Knights shredded Teurlings, 62-3, Thursday night at Rebel Stadium.

The win gives the Knights (6-1, 2-0) the lead in a vaunted District 4-4A race, for now.

"I thought we were going to have to get the run game involved to be successful. I know this is not a reflection of who Teurlings is, they're going to be a great team — fighting at the end in November, December," LCA coach Hunter Landry said after his team's victory. "Tonight was just one of nights where everything kinda worked for us."

LSU football commit Ju'Juan Johnson starts hot for Lafayette Christian

Despite all eyes on him, Johnson found success early against Teurlings, which he torched for nine TDs in the semifinals last season.

The Knights star opened the game 11-of-14 for 184 yards with a pair of touchdowns to senior wide out T.J. Marzell.

Teurlings did bottle up Johnson in the run game, giving up just 24 yards, his lowest output in quite some time.

But LCA, as efficient as it played, didn't need Johnson to scramble or run around a lot. He ended the game 17-for-22 for 300 yards and four TDs.

"Whenever we go our and do our thing, that's when we knew we're about to keep going," Johnson said. "When we're going fast and everything is just clicking for us, that's when it's working. And we have to keep going."

Teurlings was going to have to win the turnover battle to have a chance. It lost it in first half ...

Welch finished the game with more interceptions (five) than completions (three).

LCA safety Chris Helaire picked off three passes in the second quarter for a career performance, while linebacker Sam Taylor and cornerback Dwayne Hawkins both had pick-6s.

"Just recognizing all their out combinations and the things they like to do a lot," Helaire said of what led to his success. "And when I got into the game, I just made the best of my abilities.

"I feel great. If they keep throwing me the ball, I'm going to take it."

Helaire's first interception was cashed in for a touchdowns four plays later and set off a stretch of plays that the Rebs will hope to soon forget.

Douge Viltz muffed the ensuing kickoff and the Knights recovered. LCA scored in three plays, then on the second play of Teurlings offense's next series, Helaire grabbed his second pick.

The score was 35-0 by the end of it all.

"It's a sigh of relief," Johnson said of the defense scoring touchdowns. "They're going to keep doing their thing, so we just have to keep on scoring. We're like a brotherhood so when they fight, we all want to fight.

Jalen Noel, T.J. Marzell broke out for LCA

Marzell and Noel rotated scoring touchdowns for the Knights in the first half, starting with a 2-yard run from Noel. Marzell followed with a 45-yard touchdown grab. He had a 12-yard and another 45-yard TD catch to round out his night.

Noel had a 25-yard touchdown run and added a 49-yard TD catch. Noel finished with eight touches for 183 yards and three TDs.

"It was a total team win," Landry win. "The offense played well at time, the defense turned turnovers into touchdowns, just a total team win. Jalen is a hard-nosed kid, he does everything you ask for. He's not the biggest but he runs so hard.

"T.J. had himself a really good game as well. He's got really good speed, he's a physical guy and has got really good hands. We telling him know how good you are, truly believe how good you can be. I think tonight he played with a lot of confidence. We got him the ball and he did some special things with it."

