Lafayette boxer Keon Papillion wins first professional championship

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– A Lafayette boxer captured his first professional championship on Saturday night in his hometown.

Northside High School alum Keon Papillion won the National Boxing Association Continental Americas Welterweight Title in a unanimous decision over Julio Sanchez Saturday night.

Papillion entered the bout with a perfect with an 8-0 record, with six wins coming by knockout.

The 8-round main event headlined the Ragin’ Rumble Boxing Show at the Cajundome Concention Center.

