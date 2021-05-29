Lafayette beats Summit Christian to reach Class 4 semifinal

Brandon Zenner, St. Joseph News-Press, Mo.
·4 min read

May 29—RAYTOWN, Mo. — Matt Jansen didn't lack confidence in his Lafayette baseball team entering Friday's Class 4 Quarterfinal.

With the game moved back one day due to weather and Jansen wanting to continue his first season in charge of the Irish, he instilled belief into his group before a matchup with Summit Christian Academy.

"We wanted to make school history,' Jansen said. "I texted them last night and said, 'Guys, you're gonna make school history. It's gonna happen. Believe it.'"

The energy and composure showed from the jump behind a shutout start from Zach Langley and small ball offense early, powering Lafayette to a 6-4 win at Raytown South High School.

"As a young boy, this is what you dream about in high school, being able to go to state and be able to win it all," Jansen added. "A lot of emotions. Very proud of the boys."

Jansen, whose first year at the helm was halted by COVID-19, leads the Irish (19-7) to the program's first state semifinal. Lafayette is the first St. Joseph school to return to state since Benton won it all in 2007.

Langley got the wheels in motion, striking out the first two batters he faced in a perfect first inning. Dayne Koch and Samuel Ryan walked to start the bottom of the frame, and Brayden Luikart drove in Koch on a single to right.

Jayden Little took a pitch to the helmet to load the bases, and Xavien Page's sac fly to deep center scored Luikart for a 2-0 lead after one.

Langley followed a leadoff walk with a double play on a comeback grounder in the second. Lafayette added three more runs in the bottom of the frame off two dropped third strikes, two walks, a single and a sacrifice bunt, leading to an early 5-0 lead.

"We're a scrappy team," Luikart said. "Any way we can scratch off a few runs early, late whatever, we've got a bunch of selfless guys that will do whatever it takes, no matter if it's bunt, a passed ball, whatever. We just wanna win."

Langley's pitching shined in the third inning with three-straight strikeouts looking, leading to an impassioned walk back to the dugout in a moment he called "surreal."

"At the start, I just wanted to bring a lot of energy, a lot of tempo," Langley said. "I really wanted to work my pitches, make sure I was hitting spots. Once I knew all my pitches were working, I knew it was just my time to go."

Lafayette added its final run on a two-out bases-loaded walk by Luikart in the bottom of the third, bringing in Cade King for a 6-0 lead.

With two on and two outs, the Irish applauded Langley and brought on the left-handed Luikart to pull Lafayette to the finish line.

"That was a special performance by him today. We're very proud of him," Jansen said. "We really just wanted him to give us six outs, and he got us more than that."

But a two-strike double to right by Nate Bartlett, Summit Christian's starting pitcher, got the Eagles (20-8) on the board and cut the deficit to 6-2.

The Eagles added two more on a home run to right off a hanging curveball by Xavier Zumwalt to pull within two runs in the fifth.

"Brayden at first I don't think was fully warm, even though he had been throwing," Jansen said. "Even though he's the first guy to the ballpark, sometimes it just takes a while to get comfy on that mound.

Luikart did so after allowing a single to follow the home run, sending down the final eight batters he faced, including a game-ending three-pitch strikeout to send Lafayette into celebration.

Koch and King led the Irish with two runs scored with Luikart tallied two of the team's four hits and two RBIs. Langley (6) and Luikart (4) combined for 10 strikeouts and just four hits, each allowing two runs.

Lafayette will face Kennett at 4 p.m. Wednesday at US Baseball Park in Ozark, Mo., for a spot in the Class 4 Championship.

"We wanna play for that championship," Langley said. "We've talked about this and are gonna give it everything we've got. ... We're gonna leave it all on the field."

Brandon Zenner can be reached at brandon.zenner@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowZenner.

Recommended Stories

  • Chase Elliott keeps it in the family with new spotter: He just fits into our group

    CONCORD, N.C. — New spotter, no sweat for Chase Elliott. After Eddie D‘Hondt‘s indefinite suspension from NASCAR earlier this week, Elliott and the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports team were tasked with a quick-turn find for the open position in time for the Charlotte Motor Speedway race weekend. Elliott chose to keep it in the family, […]

  • Austin Dillon sets pace in lone Cup Series practice for Coca-Cola 600

    Austin Dillon set the pace Friday evening in the NASCAR Cup Series’ lone practice for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Dillon powered the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet to a best lap of 180.935 mph on the 1.5-mile track, leading a sweep of the first four spots by Chevrolet drivers. He’s a […]

  • Julius Randle wins NBA Most Improved Player after leading Knicks back to playoffs

    Randle turned himself into a star this season.

  • French Open 2021: When is the draw, when does it start and how to watch on TV in the UK

    After being moving back a week due to coronavirus concerns, the French Open is on the horizon. Following disruption last year, Roland Garros is in its more traditional place in the tennis calendar and the world's best are starting to arrive in Paris. Once again, all eyes will be on Rafael Nadal as he bids to win an astonishing 14th French Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam. World No 1 Novak Djokovic will be the biggest threat to Nadal's chances and will aiming to avenge his comprehensive defeat to the Spaniard in the 2020 final. Roger Federer will be in action in Paris, his first major tournament appearance since losing to Djokovic at the Australian Open in January last year. While Nadal is the clear favourite in the men's draw, the women's draw is wide open. Defending champion Iga Swiatek has the likes of 2019 winner Ashleigh Barty, world No 2 Naomi Osaka and Aryna Sabalenka all targeting victory. And you can never discount Serena Williams, who is continuing her bid for a record-equalling 24th major title. Meanwhile, new to Roland Garros is the introduction of a night session match on Philippe-Chatrier, echoing the US Open and Australian Open. When is the French Open draw? The draw for the tournament takes place at 5pm on Thursday, May 27 with a statue for 13-time champion Nadal set to be unveiled. When does the French Open start? In contrast to the other majors, the French Open begins on a Sunday and this year's event gets underway on May 30. Will Andy Murray be playing in Paris? No. Unfortunately for the three-time Grand Slam winner will not be competing in Paris. Muray has been struggling with a groin injury since March and is now putting his efforts towards Wimbledon, next starts next month. The former world No 1 also missed the Australian Open in February after contracting coronavirus. Which other big names are missing? Two former champions, Simona Halep and Stan Wawrinka, have pulled out due to injury. British player Kyle Edmund has been struggling with injury all year and will also be absent after surgery on his left knee in April. Canadian world No 14 Denis Shapovalov has a shoulder injury and withdrew at the weekend after losing to Casper Ruud at the Geneva Open. Where to watch the French Open 2021 on TV ITV have exclusive free-to-air live coverage of the French Open from Sunday, May 30. Presenter John Inverdale leads the broadcasting team including British Fed Cup captain Anne Keothavong, 2013 Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli, four-time Grand Slam winner Jim Courier, Andy Murray's former coach Mark Petchey, Fabrice Santoro and former British ladies number one Samantha Smith. Nick Mullins and Jonathan Overend will be in the commentary box, with Celina Hinchcliffe the on-site reporter.

  • Picture this: Lefty a major champion at 50, and wanting more

    Phil Mickelson has an imagination few in golf have possessed, along with a skill set that allows him to see shots no one else can. One year at The Players Championship, he was in a bunker blocked by trees with no way forward except to go around them. Mickelson hit 7-iron through a gap so small he didn't tell his caddie what he was doing so no one could talk him out of it.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Nuggets even series in Game 2 as Damian Lillard's hot start comes up short

    Damian Lillard's eight first-half 3-pointers weren't enough to lead Portland to a 2-0 series lead.

  • NBA-Five fans banned for 'unacceptable' behaviour toward players, families

    The New York Knicks said on Thursday a fan who spat on Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter of their game had been banned from Madison Square Garden. "This was completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our venue," the Knicks said in a statement, while also apologising to Young and the Hawks.

  • Should fantasy managers invest in the Jacksonville backfield?

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon examines the fantasy potential for each Jaguars running back in Urban Meyer's retooled backfield.&nbsp;

  • NBA roundup: Jayson Tatum nets 50 in Celtics' victory

    Jayson Tatum scored a playoff career-high 50 points to lead the Boston Celtics to a 125-119 victory over the visiting Brooklyn Nets in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round series on Friday night. The Nets lead the series 2-1 and Game 4 is Sunday night, when a full-capacity crowd will be allowed in Boston. Tatum produced Boston's sixth 50-point postseason game and first since Isaiah Thomas totaled 53 in Game 2 of the 2017 Eastern Conference semifinals against the Washington Wizards.

  • Kamuela Kirk steps in to fight Makwan Amirkhani at UFC Fight Night 189

    With Nate Landwehr off UFC Fight Night 189, a promotional newcomer steps in to fight "Mr. Finland."

  • With Maki Pitolo out, LFA champ Gregory Rodrigues steps in to face Dusko Todorovic at UFC Fight Night 189

    Just days after winning the LFA title, Gregory Rodrigues has gotten the UFC call.

  • Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson wins NBA Sixth Man honor

    Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson won the Kia NBA Sixth Man Award, learning of the accomplishment while sitting with teammate Joe Ingles during a TNT interview. The two carved out a spot in league history, too, marking the first one-two finish by teammates in Sixth Man voting. Clarkson is the first player in Jazz franchise history to win the award.

  • Evan Fournier with a 3-pointer vs the Brooklyn Nets

    Evan Fournier (Boston Celtics) with a 3-pointer vs the Brooklyn Nets, 05/25/2021

  • Report: Former Bellator, UFC analyst Jimmy Smith lands WWE play-by-play gig

    Jimmy Smith is making the jump from analyst to play-by-play voice – but it won't be in MMA.

  • Drivers walk away from savage crash in Truck race at Charlotte

    The truck of Trey Hutchens III slowed on the frontstretch after a cut tire and was struck by Johnny Sauter's truck.

  • Jayson Tatum responds to Kyrie Irving's comments about Celtics fans

    Celtics star Jayson Tatum joined ESPN's Rachel Nichols on "The Jump" and responded to Kyrie Irving's comments about racism in Boston.

  • When is the 2021 Champions League Final? Date, Time, TV Channel, How to Watch

    Here's everything you need to know about the 2021 Champions League Final between Chelsea and Manchester City.

  • LeBron James, Lakers sound off on Devin Booker shoving Dennis Schroder

    LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers did not like Devin Booker shoving Dennis Schroder in mid-air in Game 3.

  • Kerri Walsh Jennings, Brooke Sweat in danger of missing Olympics

    Kerri Walsh Jennings, eyeing a sixth Olympics at age 42, and Brooke Sweat must rally past another U.S. team in the last qualifier to make it to Tokyo.

  • Ja Morant says he's not sure if his family will return to Utah after racist heckling

    The Jazz indefinitely banned three fans for heckling Morant's family.