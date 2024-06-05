Lafayette Aviators beat Danville Dans, 9-2

DANVILLE (WCIA) — The Lafayette Aviators scored eight runs in the fifth inning to fuel a 9-2 win over the Danville Dans Tuesday night at Danville Stadium. The Dans are back in town for another season of Prospect League baseball and off to a good start with a 4-2 record to the young season. Eric Coleman returns to manage the team for the 11th season, with more than 300 wins to his credit with the club.

“It’s always great. Rick (Kurth), Jeanie Cooke, without them this wouldn’t be possible and our host families,” Coleman said. “I’m always excited to come back. I get to watch all the guys on ESPN+ and now I finally get to coach them on the field so it’s always nice but excited, we have the best fans in the league and I’m excited to be back for Year 11.”

The Dans return home Thursday night at 6:30. For a full schedule, click here: https://danvilledans.org/schedule/

