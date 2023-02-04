Lafayette athlete Ju’Juan Johnson commits to Colorado over LSU, Florida

The Tigers have done a good job of keeping in-state talent home under coach Brian Kelly, but they missed on one of the top Louisiana players in the 2024 class.

Four-star Lafayette Christian Academy athlete Ju'Juan Johnson committed to Colorado and coach Deion Sanders on Saturday over LSU and Florida.

The Tigers had long been considered the favorite to land the 5-foot-11, 178-pound player who primarily plays quarterback and also runs track. However, a visit to Colorado — his first — this past weekend seems to have changed things. The Buffs received a slew of predictions to land Johnson in the days leading up to his commitment.

Despite playing quarterback at LCA, Johnson is largely seen as a cornerback at the next level. Given Sanders’ track record, you would expect to see him have success recruiting defensive backs. That has been the case, as he has landed the No. 1 cornerback in each of the last two cycles in Travis Hunter and Cormani McClain.

Missing on the No. 4 player in the state of Louisiana hurts, but Kelly’s eight-man 2024 class already ranks third nationally and has landed commitments from two of the top-10 players in the state.

